Trick Daddy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Trick Daddy.
Style

Trick Daddy Claims Polo Asked Him Not to Mention Brand in His Music: 'They Broke My Heart'

The Miami rapper believes he helped boost Polo's sales because he regularly shouted the brand out in his music.

Joe Price86 days ago
Trick Daddy, wearing a black beanie and a t-shirt with a gold chain, sits indoors, with a cityscape visible through large windows behind him.
Music

Trick Daddy Gets Way Too Specific About His Sexual Preferences: 'I Get Ate Out, Too'

He also said he will never go near a woman with a BBL.

Joe Price92 days ago
Trick Daddy wearing a green beanie and black shirt with a chain necklace, standing on stage.
Music

Trick Daddy Doubles Down on Why He Doesn’t Date Older Women: ‘I’m Tired of Them B*tches’

The rapper had previously said he refused to date women over 36, calling them "damaged goods."

Alex Ocho94 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Trick Daddy performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Trick Daddy Responds After Cancelled Sorority Performance: 'Don't Defame My Character'

The rapper questioned why he was booked for the event if there were restrictions around the performance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams112 days ago
Trick Daddy wearing a green beanie and a black shirt with a gold chain stands in front of a brick-patterned background.
Music

Trick Daddy Calls ‘Sinners’ 'Confusing,' Compares It to Rap in Resurfaced Clip: 'F*ck the Metaphor'

Trick Daddy compares the film’s complexity to metaphor-heavy rap, saying he just wants “hard lyrics” and clarity.

Mark Elibert231 days ago
Advertisement
Trick Daddy
Music

Trick Daddy Says He’s Not Attracted to Women Over 35, Calls Them 'Damaged Goods'

He also believes that women over 35 have standards that are "too high."

tara mahadevan354 days ago
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: Trick Daddy attends the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on September 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Inductee, Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Music

Trick Daddy Says Ozzy Osbourne Will be 'Truly Missed,' Thanks Him for "Crazy Train" Sample

The rapper sampled Osbourne's 1980 single "Crazy Train" on "Let's Go."

Jaelani Turner-Williams367 days ago
Left to right: Rick Ross, Trina, and Trick Daddy. Rick Ross wears sunglasses, Trina smiles in a black dress, and Trick Daddy wears a beige outfit.
Music

Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, and More Honored With Street Names in Miami

The project is part of the economic revival of Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Mark Elibert487 days ago
Trick Daddy and Nelly
Music

Trick Daddy Defends Nelly, Claims He Was Paid $1.5 Million for Trump’s Inauguration Performance

“It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business," Trick said.

tara mahadevan547 days ago
Trick Daddy at the Bet Awards 2023.
Music

Trick Daddy Says He's 'Gone' If Pornhub Pulls Out of Florida

PornHub is planning to block access to its site from Florida next year due to state legislation that requires age verification.

Joe Price579 days ago
Advertisement
Trick Daddy and Diddy
Music

Trick Daddy Says He Would Have Robbed Diddy Party Attendees If He Was Invited

The Miami rapper explained that he's "not a Diddy party" type of person.

tara mahadevan611 days ago
Trick Daddy wears a white beanie, gold chain, and a "We Outside" shirt while standing on stage.
Music

Trick Daddy Doubles Down After Saying He's Not African-American

The rapper said he doesn't know anything about Africa.

Mark Elibert619 days ago
Pop Culture

Trick Daddy Says Katt Williams ‘Ain’t Funny’ Following Rickey Smiley Comments

The Miami rapper also responded to jokes Williams made about him in a recent stand-up set.

tara mahadevan932 days ago
Trick Daddy performs during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest
Music

Trick Daddy Spent $60,000 to Remove Gold Teeth He Got in 1994

Trick Daddy recently got rid of his iconic gold grills, as the Miami rapper, in his first dentist appointment in 15 years, spent $60,000 to upgrade to veneers.

Brad Callas1195 days ago
Trina appears on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'
Music

Watch Trina Play a Medley of Classics on NPR's ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Miami rap legend Trina delivered a medley of classics in an intimate performance for the latest installment of NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' series.

Brad Callas1205 days ago
Advertisement
Trick Daddy Slams Uncle Murda 'Rap Up' Series
Music

Trick Daddy Slams Uncle Murda's 'Rap Up' Series, Calls Him the 'No. 1 Clown'

Trick delivered the rant in a recent episode of his online cooking show. He accused Murda of exploiting people's low points in his annual 'Rap Up' series.

Joshua Espinoza1254 days ago
This is a photo of Akon and Piles.
Music

Akon Says Plies Recorded and Leaked Track He Intended for Trick Daddy After Finding It in Email

In an appearance on 'Sway's Universe' last month, Akon claimed that South Florida rapper Plies stole a song he originally wrote for Trick Daddy.

Joe Price1373 days ago
JT featured on Caresha Saucy Santana podcast
Music

JT Responds to Trick Daddy Suggesting ‘Nobody Checking for Me’ in Comparison to Yung Miami

JT made an appearance on Yung Miami's 'Caresha Please' podcast, where she touched on how people may view her versus how they see her City Girls counterpart.

tara mahadevan1443 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App