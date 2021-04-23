A week after dropping off Slime Language 2, Young Thug’s YSL Records has come through with the deluxe edition of the compilation album.

The deluxe version contains an additional 8 tracks with new features from Nav, Jim Jones, DaBaby, Don Toliver, and others.

In addition to YSL’s stacked roster, the original 23-track version of the star-studded project boasted features from the likes of Travis Scott, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Skepta, Rowdy Rebel, Coi Leray, Yung Bleu, and more.

Young Thug has been busy since dropping off Slime Language 2 last week. He was featured on a track off Cordae’s newly released Just Until…. EP and was also in a live action Call of Duty trailer for Season 3 of Warzone along with Gunna, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and others. Speaking of Slime Language 2, Thug and his brother Unfoonk dropped off the music video for “Real.” The colorful Omar Jones-directed video for Slime Language 2 highlight “Ski,” which has inspired a viral social media dance challenge, was also released last week.

The original version of the album is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and is expected to move between 125,000 to 140,000 units in its first week. The first Slime Language, which dropped back in 2018, debuted at No. 8 with 41,000 album-equivalent units.

Stream the deluxe version of Slime Language 2 below via Apple Music.