Young Thug and YSL continue to usher in a new era of slime with the release of the music video for Unfoonk and Thug’s “Real.”

The track is featured on YSL’s newly released compilation album, Slime Language 2.

For the video that was released on Tuesday, Unfoonk walks viewers through the highs and lows of a man who was recently released from jail. He’s forced to choose between his personal life and keeping the promise he made to himself in his cell about pursuing his dreams. Doing the latter pays off for Unfoonk as he catches the attention of Young Thug who comes to his makeshift studio to record Unfoonk and engineer the song.

Thugger then delivers his feature by taking over a news station. While he’s talking to the anchor, he’s explaining the realities of his situation while also flexing the spoils he’s received for going through these trials. Thug’s words are reflected throughout the video as Unfoonk transitions from a backroom studio to an actual engineering room. The video then ends with Unfoonk celebrating after signing a deal.

Watch the video for Unfoonk and Young Thug’s track “Real” above.