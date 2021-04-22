Cordae has dropped off Just Until…., a four-track EP that features appearances from Young Thug and Q-Tip.

The North Carolina-born rapper also teased the drop of a new album on the cover art for the new EP. “See you soon, Album almost done,” Cordae wrote on Just Until…’s artwork.

Cordae dropped his debut album Lost Boy back on July 26, 2019. It went on to get nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys. The album’s track “Bad Idea” was also nominated for Best Rap Song. Lost Boy featured Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak,Ty Dolla Sign, Pusha T, and Meek Mill.

Back in February, YBN Nahmir spoke to DJ Vlad on VladTV about Cordae removing the YBN from his name.

“I was on the phone with him two days before,” Nahmir told DJ Vlad. “He really didn’t say it to the fullest, but I understood exactly what he was saying. I didn’t expect him to do it, but he did it. And I was like ‘that’s the right choice that you had to make.’ It’s for the right reasons. I can’t get mad at him.”

Stream Just Until…. below via Spotify and stay tuned for Cordae’s next project.