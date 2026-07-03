Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow emerged from Louisville’s vibrant rap scene, capturing attention with the breakout moment of his 2020 hit single "Whats Poppin." His music reflects a deep connection to Southern hip-hop traditions while pushing into mainstream pop territory through clever lyricism and catchy hooks. Collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne and DaBaby showcase his role in linking different hip-hop generations and styles. Listeners engage with Harlow’s work through his knack for memorable choruses and confident storytelling that reflects youthful Southern swagger. His tracks often spark viral trends on platforms like TikTok, making his music a staple on streaming playlists for both rap fans and broader audiences. This dynamic interaction fuels his ongoing influence on the sound and culture of modern hip-hop.

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Jack Harlow attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Jack Harlow Wears Another Slouched Cap to 2026 Met Gala

The rapper-singer turned his hats into a meme during the release of his latest album, 'Monica.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams74 days ago
Jack Harlow with curly hair and glasses, and Ice Spice with pink hair and a cross necklace, are pictured side by side.
Music

Jack Harlow Says ‘Iconic' Ice Spice Is One of His ‘Favorite Artists to Come Out This Decade'

Jack Harlow praised Ice Spice on Instagram, calling her “truly iconic” and naming her one of his favorite artists of the decade.

Mark Elibert79 days ago
Jack Harlow
Music

Jack Harlow Says His Dad Cried When He Got to Meet Van Hunt

Harlow named a song by Halle Berry's fiancée as one of the most important songs in his life.

Trey Alston82 days ago
Jack Harlow wears a beanie and leather jacket, Ye a loose leather top.
Music

Jack Harlow Looks Back on Impact of Kanye West Cosign, Collaboration: 'Very Validating Moment'

Working with Ye, Harlow said, was a "very enriching" experience.

Trace William Cowen84 days ago
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Screenshot from the YouTube video of Jack Harlow's Closet Picks.
Pop Culture

Jack Harlow Picks Up '12 Angry Men,' '8 ½' and More in The Criterion Closet

Harlow steps into The Criterion Closet to speak on his love for chamber pieces, Sidney Lumet films, and what movie inspired his song “My Winter.”

Jose Martinez95 days ago
Jack Harlow
Pop Culture

Jack Harlow Says His Aunt Thought He Played Himself in ‘SNL’ Parody

He said his aunt was "proud" that he went on 'SNL' and "addressed everything."

tara mahadevan95 days ago
Jack Harlow.
Style

Jack Harlow's Hat In "Say Hello" Music Video Gets Social Media Talking

"I have never seen a hat like this in all my natural life."

Jaelani Turner-Williams97 days ago
Split image. Left: Chet Hanks has a shaved head and wears a black leather jacket with chains. Right: Jack Harlow with curly hair, glasses, and wears a brown sweater.
Music

Chet Hanks Sneaks in Jack Harlow Photo When Asked What He Looked Like in the 2000s

The 35-year-old son of Tom Hanks is jumping in on the trend featuring "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, but not without some trolling.

Alex Ocho101 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Jack Harlow attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Jack Harlow Announces 17-City Monica Tour: How to Get Tickets

The two-month trek supporting Harlow's fourth album begins August 4 in Brooklyn.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
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Charlamagne tha God and Jack Harlow
Music

Charlamagne Tha God on Jack Harlow’s R&B-Influenced Album: ‘It Made Him Whiter’

Harlow has been mired in controversy after he said his music has gotten "Blacker."

tara mahadevan123 days ago
Jack Harlow.
Music

Jack Harlow Explains Simple Reason for 'Blacker' New Album: 'I Love Black Music'

The rapper's fourth studio LP, 'Monica,' has been getting a lot of mixed reviews, with some criticizing it for being too performative.

Jaelani Turner-Williams125 days ago
Jack Harlow wearing a brown cap, sunglasses, and a textured coat, looking upwards. They have a beard and an earring.
Music

Jack Harlow Taps Into Electric Lady Studios History on 'Monica,' Earns Soulquarians Comparisons

The 28-year-old opted for one of the most iconic studio spaces on the planet for his latest album.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
Jack Harlow
Music

Jack Harlow Delivers His Fourth Studio Album ‘Monica’

The Louisville rapper's fourth studio album follows his 2023 project, 'Jackman.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
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