Gucci Mane Raps 'No Diddy' 119 Times in New Song and Video "TakeDat"

Gucci Mane raps "No Diddy" 119 times in his newly released track "TakeDat," the official video for which notably includes some visual references to the late Notorious B.I.G.’s video for "Big Poppa."

For those somehow unfamiliar, the (decidedly problematic) phrase has become a popular one following the wave of lawsuits and allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder, particularly in connection with a widely reported lawsuit from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. In the suit, Diddy was accused of, among other things, sexual assault and "grooming."

Diddy has denied all allegations, alleging in a previously released statement through attorney Shawn Holley that Jones was "nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

In "TakeDat," Guwop affixes "No Diddy" to the end of nearly every bar in the song. The first verse, for example, sees Gucci boasting that he’s "spending money like a trick, no Diddy."

I got a young Miami bitch from the city

I'm spendin' money like a trick, no Diddy

I rock pissy yellow diamonds, no Diddy

But she can't be underage, no Diddy

Elsewhere, Gucci raps that he’s the "CEO in the video" but he "ain’t dancin’ like a ho, no Diddy." Later, he nods to speculation regarding an alleged car explosion mentioned in Cassie’s since-settled lawsuit against Diddy.

Diamonds dancin' on my chest, no Diddy

But I blow a n***a car up like Kid Cudi's

Drake also gets a quick mention earlier in the verse, like so:

I'm fuckin' rappers' baby mommas, no Diddy

I got these n***as in they feelings like Drizzy

For the "TakeDat" video, helmed by Omar the Director, Guwop and company playfully recreate a particularly memorable moment from Biggie's "Big Poppa." That video, released in 1994, is credited as having been co-directed by Hype Williams and Diddy.