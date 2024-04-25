DaBaby claims he got an offer to step into the ring amid the ongoing rap wars.

While sitting down with Shaq and Adam Lefkoe on The Big Podcast, the 32-year-old rapper was asked about his take on the current tensions within hip-hop, specifically whether or not J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar was bad for the culture.

Although DaBaby admitted he only heard snippets of the apology, he seems to think his fellow North Carolina MC made the right decision for himself.

“If it ain't sitting well with him, you know, then I feel like, you know, it take a certain type of man, a respectable man…to leave it where it's at right there in the beginning and not be swayed by people on the outside who, the second something go left, they gonna jump ship on you anyway,” said DaBaby at the 22:19 mark.

“So you know if it ain't sit right with you…then yeah, go on, leave it alone now before it gets too deep and it gets to a place where you can't take it back,” he added.

Despite his diplomatic answer, DaBaby says he was still “all for it” when it came to the music.

“It really fired me up,” he said. “It had me sitting back like ‘Boy, try me so I can demonstrate,’ you know what I’m saying? I wanna rap. I’m like ‘Okay, we rapping now. Bet.’”

DaBaby also claims that two days after Cole apologized at Dreamville Festival, he got a call from a recognizable "certain rapper" known for being "a lyricist" with an odd offer.

“He said, ‘Man, all the back and forth between J. Cole and Kendrick got me fired up, bro. I feel like we should diss each other. We cool behind closed doors, we should diss each other. And we cool, we know we cool.’ … I know for a fact what that would do, right? But I'm like, at the same time it ain't, it's a little more personal with me...I wouldn't say certain things about you if I don't really feel a certain way about you, you get what I'm saying? I told him, I said, and that's out of respect for you.”