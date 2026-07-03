Slime

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Watch Drake Slime a Fan at Big as the What? Tour Stop in Nashville

The Toronto rapper paid tribute to his SZA-featuring single "Slime You Out" during his latest tour stop in Pittsburgh.

Brad Callas881 days ago
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi to Star in Animated Dystopian Horror Movie ‘Slime’

Jeron Braxton will make his directorial debut on the dystopian feature, which was penned by Brian Ash.

Brad Callas954 days ago
Music

Drake and SZA Link on New Single "Slime You Out"

Complete with wild promo art of Halle Berry being slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards 11 years ago.

Zach Dionne1035 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again 'The Last Slimento'
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album 'The Last Slimeto'

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's latest album 'The Last Slimeto' was preceded by singles including “Mr. Grim Reaper,” “I Hate YoungBoy,” and “I Got the Bag.”

Brad Callas1442 days ago
Young Thug speaks onstage at 2021 Revolt Summit
Music

Hear Young Thug Spit New Freestyle in Jail Call With YSL Signee BSlime

Amid the RICO case against Young Thug and his affiliates, YSL signee BSlime took to social media on Thursday to share a jail freestyle from Thugger, his uncle.

Brad Callas1490 days ago
Advertisement
Drake and Young Thug in 2016
Music

Drake Shows Young Thug Support Amid YSL RICO Case on New Song "Sticky"

Drake took a moment on his surprise album 'Honestly, Nevermind' to reference a serious and pressing matter: the ongoing incarceration of Young Thug.

Zach Dionne1491 days ago
young-thug
Music

Young Thug's Realtor Says 100 Acres of Land Rapper Received as Birthday Gift Will Become 'Slime City'

As Young Thug's birthday week wraps up, his realtor revealed that the 100 acres of land the rapper was gifted by his manager will be called "Slime City."

Jordan Rose1791 days ago
21 Savage and Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Attempts to Grab 21 Savage's Phone Over 'Birthday Girl’ Troll

While celebrating Young Thug's 30th birthday, 21 Savage had a little fun at his friend's expense, filming him in the club while calling him "the birthday girl."

Brad Callas1795 days ago
young-thug-ysl-sl2-billboard
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Young Thug and YSL's 'Slime Language 2' Album

Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records' newly released compilation album 'Slime Language 2' secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Abel Shifferaw1908 days ago
Drake attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series "Euphoria"
Music

Drake's 'Slime Language 2' Track "Solid" Was Originally for 'Certified Lover Boy,' Says Gunna

Gunna explained that the delay with Drake’s 'Certified Lover Boy' allowed him to convince Drizzy to put their collaboration on 'Slime Language 2.'

Xavier Hamilton1910 days ago
Advertisement
slime-language-2-deluxe
Music

Stream the Deluxe Version of Young Thug and YSL's 'Slime Language 2'

A week after dropping off 'Slime Language 2,' Young Thug’s YSL Records has come through with the deluxe edition of the star-studded compilation album. 

Abel Shifferaw1911 days ago
Unfoonk & Young Thug - Real [Official Video] | Young Stoner Life
Music

Young Thug and Unfoonk Share Video for 'Slime Language 2' Track "Real"

Young Thug and YSL continue to usher in a new era of slime with the release of the music video for Unfoonk and Young Thug’s 'Slime Language 2' track “Real.”

Xavier Hamilton1913 days ago
young-thug-album
Music

Young Thug Shares ‘Slime Language 2’ Release Date and Cover Art

Young Thug announced that Young Stoner Life Records' compilation 'Slime Language 2' is set to drop imminently, following its first iteration's 2018 release.

tara mahadevan1920 days ago
Rapper Future and Young Thug attend Gucci Mane album Release Party
Music

Young Thug Previews 'Super Slimey 2' Material

Thugger's not taking his foot off the pedal.

Xavier Hamilton2523 days ago
Advertisement
young thug
Music

Young Thug Arrested During 'Slime Language' Birthday Celebration at Dave & Buster's

Young Thug rented out the Dave & Buster's at Hollywood & Highland Thursday night to celebrate his new compilation project 'Slime Language.' The event, which was reportedly dampened by cops, also doubled as a birthday celebration.

Trace William Cowen2891 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App