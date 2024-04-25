Joe Budden on Why J. Cole Should Diss Ye After Walking Back Kendrick Response: 'The Reprieve That He Needs'

J. Cole should consider dissing Ye if he wants people to move on from that whole Kendrick Lamar thing, at least according to Joe Budden.

As likely no one needs reminding, Cole initially responded to Kendrick’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s with his own “7 Minute Drill,” although he quickly walked back the track’s sentiments and ultimately removed it from streaming.

“Y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct?” Cole told fans at Dreamville Fest in North Carolina earlier this month. “As do I. So I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest shit, and I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly, and I pray that god will line me back up on my purpose and my path.”

Fast forward to this week, and Ye has now delivered a “Like That” remix wherein he boasted that he “can’t even think of a Drake line” and asserted that playing Cole’s music was a surefire way to “get the pussy dry.”

On a recent episode of his podcast, Budden, who previously said that he gets his Drake intel from his “love of escorts,” said that Cole’s “free parking” moment has now arrived.