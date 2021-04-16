The wait is over. Young Thug and the Young Stoner Life collective have finally unleashed Slime Language 2.

The YSL crew began teasing the compilation project in spring 2020, nearly two years after the original installment arrived. Fans expected the sequel to arrive last year, either on Thugger’s Aug. 16 birthday or on Black Friday; however, we didn’t get an official release date until earlier this week, when Thug unveiled the album’s cover art.

4/16 THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/Lxr5rhyavJ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 13, 2021

The album includes the previously released tracks “That Go!” featuring Meek Mill, “GFU” with Sheck Wes, and “Take It to Trial,” as well as guest appearances by Travis Scott, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Coi Leray, Skepta, and others. You can stream the project now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

Slime Language 2 marks Thug’s first studio album since 2019’s So Much Fun. However, YSL has kept fans satisfied with a number of drops over the past year. We’re talking Gunna’s Wunna album, Lil Keed’s Trapped on Cleveland 3, and Thug’s Slime & B mixtape with Chris Brown.

Thug is now gearing up for a performance at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern. The event is part of a turnkey livestreaming series presented by Live Nation and Veeps. The multi-day event will kick off on May 7 with a performance by Breland. Thug will take the stage on May 21, and will be followed by artists like Lucky Daye (June 11), Young M.A. (June 18), and Freddie Gibbs (July 2). You can check out the full lineup here.