Beyoncé Sent Flowers, Toy to 2-Year-Old ‘Friend’ Tyler After Toddler's Video Went Viral

“For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!” wrote Fabregas on IG. “Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure.”

“In her note (which she started out with ‘To my friend Tyler’ ) she said, ‘I see your halo, Tyler,’” she added. “Thank you so much for thinking of our little family @yvettenoelschure @beyonce 🥹 I mean with the amount of mentions and videos Beyonce gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over.”

She continued, “My mama heart😭 Thank you to everyone who shared it, commented, liked it. Tyler maybe (sic) too young to remember all this, but i’ll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars!! BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!”