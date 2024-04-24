Big Sean on Porn Running Rampant on X: 'It's Hornier Than Pornhub on Here'

While X has softened its regulations on inappropriate content due to bots and adult content creators, it's understandable that Sean Don wants his platforms to be clean, since he's a first-time father to an infant son, Noah Hasani, with his partner Jhené Aiko.

"One of the biggest lessons of fatherhood that I love is just enjoying the simple things,” Sean said about being a new dad in a recent Essence profile. “I feel like I kind of lost touch with that before having my son. And what I mean by that is, if I’m walking with him outside, just looking at the sky, looking at a plant, he’ll want to reach out for a flower. And then I admire the flower, too. And I appreciate him, because even though he’s my son, it’s like he’s teaching me."