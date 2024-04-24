Big Sean on Porn Running Rampant on X: 'It's Hornier Than Pornhub on Here'

Big Sean isn't interested in porn sweeping his X algorithm.
On Tuesday evening, the Detroit rhymer expressed his disappointment with adult entertainment being nearly inescapable on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Its hornier than pornhub on her, sheesh. Damn near gotta be dolo just to open dis b*tch up...this is NOT one them tweets to drop no freaky shit under either."
The "Precision" rapper later limited his responses to those he follows, but it didn't stop some from sharing their opinions, including some who agreed with him.
While X has softened its regulations on inappropriate content due to bots and adult content creators, it's understandable that Sean Don wants his platforms to be clean, since he's a first-time father to an infant son, Noah Hasani, with his partner Jhené Aiko.
"One of the biggest lessons of fatherhood that I love is just enjoying the simple things,” Sean said about being a new dad in a recent Essence profile. “I feel like I kind of lost touch with that before having my son. And what I mean by that is, if I’m walking with him outside, just looking at the sky, looking at a plant, he’ll want to reach out for a flower. And then I admire the flower, too. And I appreciate him, because even though he’s my son, it’s like he’s teaching me."
Elsewhere in the porn/hip-hop Venn diagram, Kanye West is reportedly pursuing a "Yeezy Porn" venture with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband.