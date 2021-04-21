On April 16, Young Thug and the Young Stoner Life Records gang dropped their long-awaited compilation album Slime Language 2. In addition to positive reviews and the news that the project is likely headed for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard charts, it also sparked a viral challenge. Thanks to Thug, who first ignited the dance on TikTok two weeks prior to the album’s release, the #skichallenge is taking over the internet.

This particular challenge is another easy dance that everyone can do. All participants have to do is play YSL’s latest single “Ski” and dance along to it, doing ski-like motions. It’s so easy that it took off in a matter of days. Everyone from Drake to Future to Diddy have hopped on the wave.

Here’s a rundown on what you need to know about Young Thug’s Ski Challenge.