Call of Duty has shared a star-studded live action trailer for its forthcoming Season 3 of Warzone.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, the creative “Squad Up the World” video boasts appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and more, each creating their respective squads in order to successfully fight off their adversaries.

Set to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” the beginning of the trailer sees Thugger jumping through a window on an ATV before grabbing onto the bottom of a helicopter, which is operated by Gunna. “Slatt,” Gunna says to Thug, who responds, “Long time no see, my brother.” Thug then brandishes an automatic weapon and begins shooting at their enemies in the building, with Gunna ultimately finishing them off in a big explosion.

Later, we see Harlow flying a helicopter with comedian Druski in tow before having to make an emergency exit, Saweetie behind the controls of a plane, and Swae Lee making a daring leap. Interspersed between these scenes are shots of people playing Call of Duty from their homes. At the end of the video is a reminder that Warzone is free for anyone to play on Xbox, Playstation, and PC.

Watch the entire live action Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 trailer at the top.