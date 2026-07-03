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'Landman' Creator Taylor Sheridan is Attached to Direct New 'Call of Duty' Movie
Pop Culture

'Landman' Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Bringing 'Call of Duty' to Theaters in 2028

The 'Yellowstone' mastermind is teaming with Peter Berg for a grounded, big-screen 'Call of Duty' saga that could open the door to more franchise projects.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Jack Hoppus and Mark Hoppus visit the Nintendo booth during the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention.
Pop Culture

Son of Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Credited as ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’ Technical Designer

Jack Hoppus appeared in a recent video on the making of 'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.'

Jose Martinez47 days ago
A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
XBox Game Pass Teases Another 'Call of Duty' Installment
Pop Culture

'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Leak Hints at Surprise Xbox Game Pass Drop

From the Activision deal to Modern Warfare’s arrival, here’s why fans think Vanguard is the next big Game Pass win—and how long you might be waiting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Call of Duty Black Ops 7
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty' Makers Sue Game Hackers, Say Cheats Ruin Experience For Players

Activision sued creators of cheats last year, too.

Trey Alston161 days ago
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Vince Zampella.
Pop Culture

‘Call of Duty’ Creator Vince Zampella’s Family Includes Former Wife Brigitte and 3 Kids

'Call of Duty' creator Vince Zampella, who died in a fiery Ferrari crash, had three kids and an ex-wife.

Jessica Mcbride207 days ago
'Call of Duty' Developer Vince Zampella Killed in Car Crash
Pop Culture

‘Call of Duty’ Co-Creator Vince Zampella Killed in Car Crash

Authorities said the gaming executive died after a single-vehicle crash on Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California.

Bernadette Giacomazzo208 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Rejected 'Call of Duty' Collab After Learning She Was a Shootable Character

A Roc Nation executive claimed the video game offer "triggered her."

tara mahadevan239 days ago
'Call of Duty' logo on phone
Pop Culture

‘Call of Duty’ Movie Is Finally Happening — And Taylor Sheridan’s Behind It

'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan will be working on the film's action-packed screenplay.

Richard Chachowski260 days ago
A person stands on stage at a gaming event with "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" displayed on screens, alongside the Activision logo.
Pop Culture

The Plot of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II’ Is Stunning Similar To The US-China Trade War

Released in 2012, the game centered around a conflict between the two countries in 2025.

Jose Martinez463 days ago
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Music

Fans React to Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg Coming to ‘Call of Duty’ as Playable Characters

Their inclusion is part of 'Call of Duty''s "50 Years of Hip-Hop" celebration.

Mark Elibert1086 days ago
Nintendo logo pictured at public event
Pop Culture

‘Call of Duty’ to Hit Nintendo Same Day as Xbox Release, Per New Microsoft Deal

The 'Call of Duty' news is good for Nintendo players, and even better for those in support of Microsoft's previously announced Activision acquisition.

Trace William Cowen1243 days ago
The proposed OverActive Media eSports venue in Toronto
Sports

Toronto’s New eSports Venue Will Include a Massive LED Screen

Populous have shared new details about their proposed new eSports venue for Toronto's Exhibition Place, which now includes a huge LED screen.

Sydney Brasil1569 days ago
Activision and Blizzard logos
Pop Culture

Judge Approves $18 Million Settlement for Activision Blizzard Sexual Harassment Accusers

After Activision Blizzard was investigated over rampant claims of sexual harassment, a California judge has approved an $18 million settlement.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1571 days ago

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