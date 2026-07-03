Featured
From the triumphant return of ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' to the roguelike perfection of ‘Hades II’, 2025 delivered incredible games across every genre. Here are the year's best.Marc Griffin
From 'Advanced Warfare' to 'Black Ops 6,' this is our definitive ranking of every mainline 'COD' game.Dan Wenerowicz
Everything you need to know about the Dr Disrespect scandal, from the first accusations to his confession, consequences, and more.Kevin Wong
Style
Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Cardi B, Lil Durk, the Los Angeles Rams, and More
From Lil Durk's 'The Voice' pendant to Cardi B's 'Call of Duty' chain, here are some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from July 2022.Mike DeStefano