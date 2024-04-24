Soulja Boy Offers to Buy TikTok After Biden Signs Bill Signaling Potential U.S. Ban

The bill gives ByteDance 9 months to sell TikTok if the app is to continue to operate within the United States.

Apr 24, 2024
U.S. President delivering a speech at a podium with the presidential seal, with a portrait in the background
Jim Watson via Getty Images
Could Soulja Boy become the country's next tech mogul? He'd sure like to think so. After President Biden signed a foreign aid package into law that would see TikTok banned in the U.S. if it's not sold, the rapper threw his name in the hat as a potential buyer of the Chinese-owned social media platform.

"I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later," he tweeted before jokingly suggesting he'll buy it. "How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us."

I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later.

— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 24, 2024
How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us

— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 24, 2024
Soulja Boy isn't the only one criticizing the potential ban.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, TikTok called the bill "unconstitutional" and noted it will "devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans."

Our Statement on Enactment of the TikTok Ban:

This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court. We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail. The fact is, we have invested billions of dollars to keep U.S.…

— TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) April 24, 2024
As reported by CNBC, Biden signed the bill into law that gives ByteDance 9 months to divest TikTok if the app is to continue to operate within the United States. The bill was originally passed on its own in the House but was packaged with foreign aid to multiple U.S. allies, specifically Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. Initially, the House sought to give ByteDance just six months to divest TikTok.

The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, called it a "disappointing moment" for TikTok, but the company plans to fight the bill. "Rest assured, we aren't going anywhere," he continued. "We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side, and we expect to prevail again."

Response to TikTok Ban Bill

It remains to be seen if TikTok will seek a buyer if its court battle against the bill is unsuccessful.

Check out reactions to the news below.

We were promised student loan forgiveness and instead you ban tiktok pic.twitter.com/z4A81IpeMR

— DJSukiG (@SukiGeez) April 24, 2024
lol I genuinely dnt understand how any of this makes sense. TikTok is not an American business so how does Biden get to sign a bill to force them to sell? I’d just let my company be banned. Stand up to America! We ain’t shit!! https://t.co/QvnbbGMlZt

— I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) April 24, 2024
if i was the president i would not ban tiktok. because a lot of people would get mad at me and that would make me cry. i would also not help anyone do genocide, for that same reason

— katie (@skatie420) April 24, 2024
Signing a TikTok ban because of "national security" and on the same day giving Israel billions with no strings attached as they try to drag us into a war with Iran and destabilize the entire Middle East. A total joke on every level. Depraved and dangerous.

— Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) April 24, 2024
the fact that so many companies get away with so much shit that should be illegal but Tiktok is just arbitrarily being strongarmed into selling itself is fucking crazy https://t.co/HSP3ozFa9j

— hatok (@HatokTalk) April 24, 2024
tiktok ban seems like game over. just between gaza, that and gop energized by trump's trial, i will be stunned if biden wins. it is not impossible but the democratic party has never made it clearer that they don't care about gaining power, let alone using it to benefit people.

— soul khan (@soulkhan) April 24, 2024
This TikTok ban is so deeply cynical; the White House has literally paid influencers to promote state department talking points and yet these same people are condemning the platform as a tool for the Chinese government? Asinine.

— Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) April 24, 2024
Well there go my plans to quit my job and become a middle aged TikTok star

— Joel Jeffrey (@joeljeffrey) April 24, 2024
