Soulja Boy Offers to Buy TikTok After Biden Signs Bill Signaling Potential U.S. Ban

Could Soulja Boy become the country's next tech mogul? He'd sure like to think so. After President Biden signed a foreign aid package into law that would see TikTok banned in the U.S. if it's not sold, the rapper threw his name in the hat as a potential buyer of the Chinese-owned social media platform.

"I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later," he tweeted before jokingly suggesting he'll buy it. "How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us."