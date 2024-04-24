Soulja Boy Offers to Buy TikTok After Biden Signs Bill Signaling Potential U.S. Ban

Could Soulja Boy become the country's next tech mogul? He'd sure like to think so. After President Biden signed a foreign aid package into law that would see TikTok banned in the U.S. if it's not sold, the rapper threw his name in the hat as a potential buyer of the Chinese-owned social media platform.
"I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later," he tweeted before jokingly suggesting he'll buy it. "How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us."
Soulja Boy isn't the only one criticizing the potential ban.
In a tweet shared on Wednesday, TikTok called the bill "unconstitutional" and noted it will "devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans."
As reported by CNBC, Biden signed the bill into law that gives ByteDance 9 months to divest TikTok if the app is to continue to operate within the United States. The bill was originally passed on its own in the House but was packaged with foreign aid to multiple U.S. allies, specifically Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. Initially, the House sought to give ByteDance just six months to divest TikTok.
The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, called it a "disappointing moment" for TikTok, but the company plans to fight the bill. "Rest assured, we aren't going anywhere," he continued. "We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side, and we expect to prevail again."
It remains to be seen if TikTok will seek a buyer if its court battle against the bill is unsuccessful.
Check out reactions to the news below.