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In her latest Jelly Job campaign with NYX Professional Makeup, Saweetie leans into confidence and makeup as an extension of self-expression.Shinnie Park
We recently spoke to Saweetie about her upcoming album, those pesky nepo baby allegations, why freestyling is an important part of her career and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The nostalgia of <i>BMF</i> goes deeper than ’80s trap life. The STARZ hit also restores the feeling of the celeb cameo.Complex
From Lil Kim (who was the first woman rapper on the carpet) to Cardi B, SZA and more, here are the most iconic appearances at the Met Gala throughout the years.Jessica Mckinney