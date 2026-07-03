Saweetie

Rapper and songwriter Saweetie burst onto the scene with her 2017 hit "ICY GRL," a track that quickly became emblematic of West Coast hip-hop's blend of sharp lyricism and street-savvy glamour. Her music is often accompanied by fashion-forward visuals that highlight her role as a style influencer, while her collaborations with artists like Doja Cat and Jhene Aiko showcase her ability to blend hip-hop with R&B and pop.\n\nFans engage deeply with Saweetie's work on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where her music sparks viral dance challenges and her bold fashion choices ignite trends. Her audience returns for this blend of catchy tracks and visual style, which not only fuels her music career but also establishes her as a key figure in hip-hop culture and lifestyle branding.

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Drake laughing in a leather jacket; Quavo in a red suit with Saweetie in a sparkling dress at an event.
Music

Drake Claims He Bought Saweetie's Bentley, Gifted It to Quavo

"He really didn't understand the joke," Drake recalled of Quavo's alleged reaction.

Trace William Cowen205 days ago
Sukihana and Saweetie
Music

Sukihana Says Saweetie Should 'Admit She's a Hoe' After Escort Rumors

“People would really f*ck with you more if you just live your truth," Suki said.

Trey Alston233 days ago
Saweetie.
Music

Saweetie Shares How She Handles Trolls: 'I Give Myself a 5-Minute Timer'

The "My Type" rapper called the rule a "buffer" and said it gives her "time to think about it."

tara mahadevan259 days ago
Saweetie speaks during the ESPN Red Nail Bar Pop-Up in celebration of ESPN’s first-ever Monday Night Football female music curator, Saweetie on September 06, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Saweetie Responds to Former Associate Accusing Her of Being An Escort: 'Deeply Disturbing'

A woman who identified herself as Mayy claimed to have worked as Saweetie's road manager and said that she secretly worked as an escort.

Joe Price272 days ago
Three artists on stage: Future in a Balenciaga shirt, Chief Keef with a microphone, and Saweetie in a black outfit.
Music

Future, Chief Keef, and Saweetie Join Fuerza Regida for 2025 Don’t Fall in Love Fest

The festival returns to San Bernardino with a stacked, cross-genre lineup on November 22.

Alex Ocho282 days ago
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LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Offset of Migos, Cardi B, Saweetie, and Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Offset Denies Saweetie Cheating Rumors, Says Quavo Fallout Was Over ‘Something Deeper'

Offset and Quavo’s rift eventually played a part in Migos’ split.

Jaelani Turner-Williams282 days ago
6ix9ine, Offset, Saweetie
Music

6ix9ine Brings Up Rumor That Migos Split Because Offset Slept With Saweetie: 'That's Rat Material'

69's claims comes after he alleged that multiple rappers slept with Bhad Bhabie before she turned 18.

tara mahadevan296 days ago
Saweetie.
Music

Saweetie Says "My Type" Was Originally a Diss Track Before Becoming 'Global Phenom'

However, the Bay Area rapper was vague about who the track was aimed at.

tara mahadevan329 days ago
Saweetie.
Music

Saweetie Laughs Off Claims Her Music Career Is Done: 'Still That B*tch on 1%'

The original "ICY GRL" isn't hearing any talk about her music career being over.

Will Lavin335 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Saweetie visits Apple Music's new studio on August 11, 2025 in Culver City, California. WROCLAW, POLAND - MAY 28: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea celebrates after the UEFA Conference League Final 2025 between Real Betis Balompie and Chelsea FC at Stadion Wroclaw on May 28, 2025 in Wroclaw, Poland.
Sports

Jadon Sancho Reportedly Gets Saweetie's Middle Name Tattooed Behind Ear

The professional soccer player and the rapper have been rumored to be dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams336 days ago
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Saweetie at an event, wearing a glamorous silver outfit and jewelry, with long wavy hair and sparkling earrings.
Music

Saweetie Says She Caught Ex-Boyfriend Cheating Through His Assistant's Group Chat

People are speculating that Saweetie was talking about Quavo, who she broke up with in 2021.

Mark Elibert596 days ago
saweetie and yg at event
Music

YG and Saweetie Reportedly Get Into Heated Argument at Los Angeles Home, Police Intervene

The couple have been romantically linked since April 2023.

tara mahadevan703 days ago
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Latto in an off-shoulder dress at BET Awards 2024, and Nicki Minaj performing on stage in a sheer bodysuit holding a microphone
Music

Summer Walker Questions Nicki Minaj's Exclusion From Spotify Gold Standard Exhibition: 'Where Is the Queen'

According to the muralist, Minaj declined to take part in the exhibition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams712 days ago

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