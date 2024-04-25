Brian McKnight Says Ex-Wife Prevented Him From Helping Biological Son Niko With Cancer Battle

As he was gearing up to fly Niko and his wife to their home, Niko’s mom, Julie apparently called McKnight to stop him.

“I can only imagine that if that help came from me, that it would go against the strong narrative that’s being pushed out there about me,” Brian said. “So what are we doing? We’re adhering to her wishes because that’s what she wanted and we’re staying out of it.”

McKnight said he and his wife are “praying” for Niko.

Julie later issued a statement to Page Six. “This is, once again, a response to bait myself & my family into his false narrative. He is a liar.”

McKnight and Julie were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2003. He later married Mendoza in 2017, and the couple share a one-year-old son, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr. Mendoza has two children from a previous relationship, Julia and Jack, and appears to recognize these three as his only kids.

News of Niko’s cancer follows recent comments McKnight made about his biological children, whom he called “pure evil” and said they "are a product of sin” on IG. He added, "I didn't raise them their mothers did.”

He came under fire for those remarks, as well as changing his legal name to reflect his toddler son's name.