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Kanye West's 'Bully' Gets a Deluxe Edition With New Mixes and Two New Songs f/ Don Toliver
Ye's latest solo album has been expanded.
Young Miko Recruits Rauw Alejandro for 'Do Not Disturb' Deluxe, 'Late Checkout'
The pair's collab, "Aquel Diciembre," also arrived with a music video.
Westside Gunn Raps Over Kanye West's "Preacher Man" Beat, Ye Reshares Video
Ye and Gunn previously worked together during the 'Donda' era.
ASAP Rocky Laughs Off Rihanna Appearance on 'Don’t Be Dumb' Deluxe
He then shifted subjects.
ASAP Rocky Hints at ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Deluxe After Liking Fan Post About Unreleased Track
Fans noticed the track he previewed at Rolling Loud in 2025 didn’t make the album’s final cut.
The Beatles "Revolver" Special Edition Super Deluxe Vinyl: How to Buy
The 1966 album that changed everything is available now in a newly mixed super deluxe edition on Complex.
XXXTentacion '?' Deluxe Vinyl: How to Buy
The late rapper's sophomore album is available now on vinyl on Complex.
Logic's "The Incredible True Story" Deluxe Edition 2LP: How to Buy
The deluxe vinyl edition of Logic's 2015 sci-fi concept album is available now on Complex.
Olivia Rodrigo "Guts (Spilled)" Deluxe 2LP Splatter Vinyl: How to Buy
The deluxe edition of Rodrigo's chart-topping sophomore album is available now in a limited edition splatter vinyl variant.
Playboi Carti Shares 'MUSIC' Deluxe With 4 New Tracks
The latest iteration includes four new songs.
SZA Says Punch Was ‘Right’ About Setting Boundaries Around Music
The TDE singer released her 'SOS' deluxe, 'Lana' in mid-December.
Ice Spice Releases 'Y2K' Deluxe With Two New Songs
The rapper released 'Y2K' in July 2024.
SZA Expands Grammy-Winning 'SOS' Album With 'Lana'
Ben Stiller was enlisted in the run-up to the album, which serves as the deluxe version of 2022’s 'SOS.'
Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Pink Friday 2 - The Hiatus’ a Year After First Installment
The announcement comes after she suggested that 'Pink Friday 3' was on the way.
Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded’ Deluxe Album
The first edition of the album was released last December and made Minaj the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard.
Doja Cat Drops 'Scarlet 2 Claude' Deluxe Album f/ ASAP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown
The new project's title is inspired by the 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' character Claude Frollo.
Sexyy Red Recruits Chief Keef, Summer Walker, and More for 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)'
Sexyy Red is capping off a breakout year by doubling the length of her hit mixtape.
Drake Unleashes ‘For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition’ f/ New J. Cole Collab
The OVO boss announced the effort just weeks after he suggested he would take a break from recording.