Deluxe

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

(L-R) Rauw Alejandro and Young Miko.
Music

Young Miko Recruits Rauw Alejandro for 'Do Not Disturb' Deluxe, 'Late Checkout'

The pair's collab, "Aquel Diciembre," also arrived with a music video.

tara mahadevan50 days ago
Ye in a hockey mask and leather jacket stands next to Westside Gunn in a white jacket and green cap.
Music

Westside Gunn Raps Over Kanye West's "Preacher Man" Beat, Ye Reshares Video

Ye and Gunn previously worked together during the 'Donda' era.

Trace William Cowen103 days ago
A$AP Rocky at an event
Music

ASAP Rocky Hints at ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Deluxe After Liking Fan Post About Unreleased Track

Fans noticed the track he previewed at Rolling Loud in 2025 didn’t make the album’s final cut.

Mark Elibert182 days ago
Advertisement
A box set featuring The Beatles' "Revolver" album, with vinyl records, cover art, and a booklet with black-and-white photos.
Music

The Beatles "Revolver" Special Edition Super Deluxe Vinyl: How to Buy

The 1966 album that changed everything is available now in a newly mixed super deluxe edition on Complex.

Complex Staff185 days ago
A collage of four images: a blurred image with text, a concert crowd, a close-up of a mouth with grills, and a child with "LOVE!" written on it.
Music

XXXTentacion '?' Deluxe Vinyl: How to Buy

The late rapper's sophomore album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff214 days ago
A group of five men in futuristic uniforms inside a spaceship cockpit, with one man in the center holding controls, all looking forward.
Music

Logic's "The Incredible True Story" Deluxe Edition 2LP: How to Buy

The deluxe vinyl edition of Logic's 2015 sci-fi concept album is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff223 days ago
Album cover featuring a woman with long hair against a purple background, paired with a splatter-designed vinyl record.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo "Guts (Spilled)" Deluxe 2LP Splatter Vinyl: How to Buy

The deluxe edition of Rodrigo's chart-topping sophomore album is available now in a limited edition splatter vinyl variant.

Complex Staff229 days ago
Playboi Carti
Music

Playboi Carti Shares 'MUSIC' Deluxe With 4 New Tracks

The latest iteration includes four new songs.

tara mahadevan480 days ago
Advertisement
A series of tweets by Punch TDE discussing music preferences and social media reactions.
Music

SZA Says Punch Was ‘Right’ About Setting Boundaries Around Music

The TDE singer released her 'SOS' deluxe, 'Lana' in mid-December.

tara mahadevan547 days ago
A woman with long orange hair and a leopard print outfit stands in front of a car, posing confidently.
Music

Ice Spice Releases 'Y2K' Deluxe With Two New Songs

The rapper released 'Y2K' in July 2024.

Mark Elibert571 days ago
A person with insect-like features and antennae stands in a field, wearing a golden jacket and pants, with a surreal, artistic style.
Music

SZA Expands Grammy-Winning 'SOS' Album With 'Lana'

Ben Stiller was enlisted in the run-up to the album, which serves as the deluxe version of 2022’s 'SOS.'

Trace William Cowen575 days ago
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Music

Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Pink Friday 2 - The Hiatus’ a Year After First Installment

The announcement comes after she suggested that 'Pink Friday 3' was on the way.

Joe Price617 days ago
Left: Nicki Minaj performs on stage. Right: Image of large anklet with "Gag City Reloaded" written in rhinestones above a foot in a pink stiletto heel
Music

Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded’ Deluxe Album

The first edition of the album was released last December and made Minaj the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard.

Alex Ocho691 days ago
Advertisement
Album cover featuring a close-up of beige textured material with a "Parental Advisory Explicit Content" label
Music

Doja Cat Drops 'Scarlet 2 Claude' Deluxe Album f/ ASAP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown

The new project's title is inspired by the 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' character Claude Frollo.

Trace William Cowen835 days ago
sexyy red deluxe cover art
Music

Sexyy Red Recruits Chief Keef, Summer Walker, and More for 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)'

Sexyy Red is capping off a breakout year by doubling the length of her hit mixtape.

Trace William Cowen960 days ago
Music

Drake Unleashes ‘For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition’ f/ New J. Cole Collab

The OVO boss announced the effort just weeks after he suggested he would take a break from recording.

Joshua Espinoza975 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App