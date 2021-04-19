Young Thug and the Young Stoner Life collective dropped Slime Language 2 last week, and immediate highlight “Ski” has already inspired a viral dance trend.

The Thug and Gunna track, which also received a video to go alongside the release of the record, has inspired a dance challenge across social media. The #SkiChallenge is something Thug has also been pushing on his Twitter and Instagram, sharing clips of some of his famous friends who have gotten on board. The list includes everyone from Drake and Future, to Kevin Hart and Diddy. Imitating the moves of a very flashy skier, it’s easy to see why the trend is picking up steam.

The trend appears to be benefitting Slime Language 2 considerably, too, as the album is currently projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 125-140K album equivalent units within its first week.

Slime Language 2 has a lot more going on than just “Ski,” however. The huge 23-track compilation features countless contributions from the rest of the YSL crew, and a number of close collaborators such as Travis Scott, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Skepta, Future, Kid Cudi, YNW Melly, and Rowdy Rebel among countless others. The project acts as a sequel to 2018’s Slime Language, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Check out some of the best examples of the trend from celebrities so far below.