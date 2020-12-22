Rap and Christmas have been intertwined since the former began. Kurtis Blow’s “Christmas Rappin’,” a rhymed update of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” (better known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”) came out in 1979, the same year as “Rapper’s Delight.” From that day to this, hip-hop has had way more than its share of Christmas spirit. So during this most wonderful time of the year, we wanted to share some of the best holiday raps of all time, from 1979 to the present. They reflect all ages of rap’s development, from early ‘80s crews reduced by Reaganomics to fighting rats for candy canes, to West Coast gangstas partying with Santa, to crunk icons having fun underneath the mistletoe to Tyler, the Creator’s festive offerings. And, of course, we had to include the East Atlanta Santa, himself. Below, presented chronologically, are 21 of our favorite Christmas rap tunes. Enjoy, and happy holidays.