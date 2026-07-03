blink-182's Historic 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' the First No. 1 Punk Album: A Closer Look
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The album's 25th anniversary is being celebrated with a Complex LA pop-up.Trace William Cowen
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blink-182 Celebrates 182nd Day of the Year, 'TOYPAJ' Anniversary With Complex Pop-Up: What to Know
Celebrate 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' not to mention blink's generations-spanning legacy, at this exclusive Complex LA pop-up.Trace William Cowen
Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.Shawn Setaro
From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heartMattBarone