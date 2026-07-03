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From Tickle Me Elmo to Furbies to the Xbox 360, here's a look at the hottest toys that defined Christmas morning for generations of kids.Jamie Iovine
If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.Kevin Wong
From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this seasonJamie Iovine
We interviewed With Vivid Color, a husband-wife sign painting duo whose quirky holiday windows are seen across some of LA's biggest streetwear retailers.Lei Takanashi