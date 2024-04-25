Billie Eilish, Lorde, Fall Out Boy Among Artists Urging Congress Action on Ticketing Issues: 'System Is Broken'

Over 250 artists are imploring the Senate Committee on Commerce to consider a new bill that advocates for ticket sale transparency and safeguards consumers from bots.

Among those artists who have signed a letter in support of the legislation are Billie Eilish, Lorde, Fall Out Boy, Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper, Sia, and Green Day. Called the Fans First Act, the bill speaks to the current state of the live event ticketing system. According to the letter, the structure, as it stands, subjects fans and artists to the underhanded side of the secondary ticketing market.

“As artists and members of the music community, we rely on touring for our livelihood, and we value music fans above all else,” the letter reads. “We are joining together to say that the current system is broken: predatory resellers and secondary platforms engage in deceptive ticketing practices to inflate ticket prices and deprive fans of the chance to see their favorite artists at a fair price.”