YG Drops Video for New Track "Knocka"

YG is back with new music.

Just weeks after inking a deal with BMG, the Compton-bred rapper blessed fans with his new track “Knocka” and its official video. YG announced the release via Instagram this week when he posted the song’s cover art and a clip of its visual.

Directed by Austin Simkins, aka Salty, the video was relatively straightforward and right in line with YG brand. Expensive whips? Check. Stacks of cash? Check. Pyrotechnics? Check. Twerking women? Check, check, and check.

YG also strikes a pose with his new Cherry Bomb wellness supplement, which we covered before.