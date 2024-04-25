Sukihana Arrested on Drug Charges in Florida

Rapper Sukihana has been arrested in Florida on drug charges.

As shown on the Broward County arrest lookup website, the 32-year-old was arrested by North Lauderdale police on charges of possession with intent to sell MDMA and codeine. The bond for the MDMA charge is set at $2,500, while the codeine charge bond is $5,000.

She is currently being held at Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach. The lookup states that the charges are pending trial. It's unclear if she has since been released on bond.

Further details regarding her arrest on Thursday, April 25 haven't immediately been made public. She has yet to comment on the arrest.