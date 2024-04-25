ScHoolboy Q Insists Top Dawg Isn't Behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA Album Delays

ScHoolboy Q admits Top Dawg Entertainment has become known for extensive album delays, but insists it’s nobody’s fault except the artists’.

The SoCal rapper explained his position during a recent appearance on YG’s 4HUNNID podcast, discussing the years-long gap between his albums CrasH Talk (2019) and Blue Lips (2024).

Q said he began working on the latter project during COVID lockdowns and would spend the following years writing and recording until he was satisfied with the output.

Co-host Damn Stevie was seemingly surprised by Q’s comments, as he—like so many others—assumed Tiffith had intentionally stalled album releases. Q was quick to dismiss that theory and pointed to TDE labelmates SZA and Kendrick Lamar, who have not released full-length projects since 2022.

“Muthafuckas gotta stop that, bruh. They be giving Top and them hell,” the rapper said around the 11:50 mark. “I’ma be honest, that’s us (the artists). Bruh, you think Top is telling Kendrick and SZA to… You think he’s gon’ tell them, ‘You only can drop one album in five years?’ Two of the biggest artists? He ain’t gonna get no chicken!”