Madonna on Performing on Tour With Her Children: 'Nothing Brings Me More Happiness'

"When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together," Madonna told W. It would be boring if they were just traveling from hotel to hotel, and occasionally coming to watch the show. Of course, I am their mother so sometimes we get on each other’s nerves. We are a family of artists but we are also a family, and that’s what happens."

"Because The Celebration Tour is a retrospective of my life, I thought it made perfect sense to include all of my children still living with me in the show," she shared elsewhere in the article. "As they all dance, and play musical instruments, and have been doing so for years. David has played guitar since he was a child. Mercy has played piano since she was eight and has been classically trained most of her life."

"Eventually, when I adopted the twins, they started to play piano and dance as well," Madonna continued. "And then we add to that Djing as Estere showed a keen interest in learning. She started taking DJ lessons and took it very seriously."

As for Leon and Ritchie, the former is skilled and ballet and modeling, having worked the runway for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show in 2021. Ritchie's gotten into visual art, recently debuting his show "Pack a Punch" in Miami.