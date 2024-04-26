Mike Dean Drops Psychedelic Short Film in Support of His New '4:24' Album

Mike Dean didn’t waste any time.
Just weeks after releasing his 4:23 project, the Grammy-winning producer returned with its follow-up, aptly titled 4:24. Dean announced the instrumental album via Instagram on April 12 — before it was even recorded.
“424 album coming,” he wrote along with the April 26 drop date. “Haven’t made it yet. But it’s coming.”
Dean supported the effort with a psychedelic short film directed by Jason Goldwatch, a New York City-based creator who’s worked with everyone from Jay Electronica and Jay-Z to Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.
The 13-minute video is said to explore “the human experience through the eyes of a robot,” and features distorted images of technological milestones, nature, and religious iconography. It’s a trippy concoction that pairs perfectly with 4:24’s retro-futuristic sound.
“Producers should never get stuck in time,” Dean said in a press release. “They should always be time travelers living in the future.”
4:24 spans 10 tracks, including titles like, “Subdivision Of Time,” “It’s In The Water,” “Black Holes Echoing,” and “Fast Forward Life In Rewind.”
You can stream the album now on all major platforms and watch its supporting short film here.
4:24 arrives two weeks after Future and Metro Boomin unleashed We Still Don’t Trust You, featuring production by Dean. The hitmaker also contributed to the effort’s predecessor, We Don’t Trust You, which arrived on March 22.