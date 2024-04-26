Mike Dean Drops Psychedelic Short Film in Support of His New '4:24' Album

Mike Dean didn’t waste any time.

Just weeks after releasing his 4:23 project, the Grammy-winning producer returned with its follow-up, aptly titled 4:24. Dean announced the instrumental album via Instagram on April 12 — before it was even recorded.

“424 album coming,” he wrote along with the April 26 drop date. “Haven’t made it yet. But it’s coming.”

Dean supported the effort with a psychedelic short film directed by Jason Goldwatch, a New York City-based creator who’s worked with everyone from Jay Electronica and Jay-Z to Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

The 13-minute video is said to explore “the human experience through the eyes of a robot,” and features distorted images of technological milestones, nature, and religious iconography. It’s a trippy concoction that pairs perfectly with 4:24’s retro-futuristic sound.

“Producers should never get stuck in time,” Dean said in a press release. “They should always be time travelers living in the future.”