Metro Boomin Likes Tweet Referencing Alleged Drake Beef

Metro's like comes after he claimed he wasn't feuding with Drake despite fans believing they have been throwing subliminal shots at one another. The Grammy-nominated producer answered a fan who asked if the two were really at odds.

"Are u and Drake seriously beefing or is it not that deep," the person asked. Metro shut down all the speculation by responding, "not deep at all lmao."

The drama between these two started when Metro criticized award shows and the "politics" behind them and used Her Loss' victories over his own Heroes & Villains as "proof." Both albums are up for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys.

"Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro said at the time. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

Drake seemingly responded to Metro in a livestream with a statement about the "tweet-and-deleters." He also shared a post that quoted the outro to his Views track "Keep the Family Close," including its closing line: "So anybody who want it can get it."

"And to the rest of you," Drake said during a livestream, "The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam."

The back-and-forth continued when fans believed Metro caught wind of Drake's statements when he shared a tweet using an RDCWorld skit that referenced the friction between them.