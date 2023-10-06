J. Cole Calls Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Himself Rap’s ‘Big Three’ on ‘For All the Dogs’ Track “First Person Shooter”

Drake's highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs finally arrived at the unorthodox time of 6 a.m., and J. Cole's verse on the album's sixth track, "First Person Shooter," is already making waves on the internet.

As Cole reflects on his continued success, he poses the important question: "Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot, is it Aubrey, or me?/ We the big three like we started a league/ But right now, I feel like Muhammed Ali."

He also says, "The Spider-Man meme is me looking at Drake," comparing the two of them to the iconic meme in which Spider-Man is face-to-face with a supervillain dressed like him.