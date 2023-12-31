Metro Boomin Clarifies That He Isn’t Beefing With Drake

The rumor mill began to spin earlier this month when Metro criticized award shows at large in a tweet as "just politics," citing Her Loss' victories over his own Heroes & Villains as "proof." Both albums are up for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys.

"Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro said at the time. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

Drake seemingly responded to Metro's tweet in a livestream with a statement regarding the "tweet-and-deleters." He also shared a post that quoted the outro to his Views track "Keep the Family Close," including its closing line: "So anybody who want it can get it."

"And to the rest of you," Drake said during a livestream, "The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam."

Metro then had fans believe he heard Drake loud and clear when he shared a tweet using an RDCWorld skit that fans believed was tied to their alleged feud.