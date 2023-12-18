Drake Calls Out 'Tweet-and-Deleters': 'You Guys Make Me Sick to My Stomach'

Drake has a message for the haters.

The OVO head issued the directive in a clip from his latest live-stream on Kick.

“And to the rest of you,” he began, “The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam.”

“Honestly,” he added, before standing up and looking directly into the camera. “Look in my eyes. You guys wanna do something?” He then sat back down, saying, “That’s what I thought,” as he drank his cocktail.