Here's Why People Think Future Is Shading Drake on Metro Boomin Collab Album 'We Don't Trust You'

Despite being named in honor of Future, "What Would Pluto Do" didn't feature the Atlanta hitmaker. It was a curious development after Future was one of the most consistent guests on Drake's projects from 2016's Views through 2021's Certified Lover Boy. Drizzy also made two appearances on Future's last album, 2022's I Never Liked You.

There are several rumors about what triggered a beef between Future and Drake. One is that Drake put What a Time to Be Alive 2 on hold for his and 21 Savage’s 2022 album Her Loss. Another reason for the discord, according to fans, is Metro Boomin’s purported feud with Drake, which came to light last December. The St. Louis producer took to X, criticizing award shows as “just politics,” and pointing to Her Loss’ victories over his own Heroes & Villains as “proof,” even though both records were nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys.

Drake later appeared to address Metro’s comments on a livestream, referencing the “tweet-and-deleters.” The pair seemed to go back and forth before a fan asked Metro on X, "Are u and Drake seriously beefing or is it not that deep." Metro said, it's "not deep at all lmao," suggesting that there is no beef—then liked a tweet about the beef in January.

Now, fans are speculating that there actually is beef between Drake and Metro, and that Future is acting as Metro’s mouthpiece. This would make sense considering their loyalty to each other, Future's instrumental part in Metro's successful beginnings, and the superproducer's role in Future's legendary 2014-16 run that included Dirty Sprite 2, What a Time to Be Alive, Purple Reign, and Honest.

It’s also important to note that back in 2013, Future got kicked off of Drake’s Would You Like a Tour? after trashing the Toronto native in a Billboard interview. According to Page Six, Future was removed from the 39-city tour after sharing his thoughts on Drake’s album, Nothing Was the Same, when comparing it to his own album, Honest.

“Drake made an album that is full of hits but it doesn’t grab you,” Future reportedly said. “They’re not possessive; they don’t make you feel the way I do. I want to make you want to fall in love.”

Future’s managers reportedly later had his quotes deleted from the story, insisting that what he said was taken out of context and was off the record. He was set to make $40,000 per show, totaling $1.5 million for the entire tour. He eventually wound up playing support on Drake's Summer Sixteen Tour.

