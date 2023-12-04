Metro Boomin Slams Award Shows in Tweet Lamenting Drake's 'Her Loss' Winning More Than 'Heroes & Villains"

Metro Boomin made it clear how he feels about awards shows after tweeting about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss winning awards over Heroes & Villains.
"Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro tweeted over the weekend. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."
Metro wrote in response to a tweet about his album Heroes & Villains earning more streams than Drake's collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Both albums have been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Metro was also nominated for Producer of the Year, while Drake and 21 earned nominations for Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.
It's worth pointing out that while Drake doesn't make an appearance on Heroes & Villains, Metro is credited as a producer on the Her Loss track "More M's." Metro doesn't have a credit on Drake's latest full-length, For All the Dogs, however, and the two haven't really worked together in earnest since they teamed for classics like "Jumpan" on the 2015 album What a TIme to Be Alive.
Drake hasn't directly addressed Metro's tweet, he did share some lyrics from Jay-Z's song "Heart of the City (Ain't No Love)" on his Intagram.
"Damn, little mans, I'm just tryin' do me / If the record's two mil I'm just tryin' move three," the lyrics read.
It's unclear if there is actually real tension between the two artists, or if Metro is just frustrated by his lack of respect when it comes to award shows. Either way, we'll keep you poisted because it's what we do.