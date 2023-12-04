Metro Boomin Slams Award Shows in Tweet Lamenting Drake's 'Her Loss' Winning More Than 'Heroes & Villains"

Metro wrote in response to a tweet about his album Heroes & Villains earning more streams than Drake's collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Both albums have been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Metro was also nominated for Producer of the Year, while Drake and 21 earned nominations for Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

It's worth pointing out that while Drake doesn't make an appearance on Heroes & Villains, Metro is credited as a producer on the Her Loss track "More M's." Metro doesn't have a credit on Drake's latest full-length, For All the Dogs, however, and the two haven't really worked together in earnest since they teamed for classics like "Jumpan" on the 2015 album What a TIme to Be Alive.

Drake hasn't directly addressed Metro's tweet, he did share some lyrics from Jay-Z's song "Heart of the City (Ain't No Love)" on his Intagram.

"Damn, little mans, I'm just tryin' do me / If the record's two mil I'm just tryin' move three," the lyrics read.