Drake and Metro Boomin Appear to Be Beefing: What’s Going On?

Some fans are convinced that Drake and Metro Boomin are currently engaged in a public back-and-forth, despite their prior work together.

Back in 2017, for example, the 6 god was recruited for Metro's Not All Heroes Wear Capes-preceding single "No Complaints." Later, the "Summer Games" sequel denier appeared on Metro and 21 Savage's "Mr. Right Now," taken from the duo's Savage Mode II project.

Metro also handled the majority of production behind Drake and Future's joint 2015 album, What a Time to Be Alive. The Boominati Worldwide founder, whose latest project Heroes & Villains is up for Best Rap Album at next year's Grammys, is credited as the mixtape's executive producer.

Still, the rumors have persisted in recent weeks, spurring us to take a quick look at what's been said and why people are saying it. Keep reading for more.

Metro Boomin criticizes award shows in tweet about Her Loss

In early December, Metro criticized award shows at large as "just politics," citing Her Loss' victories over his own Heroes & Villains as "proof." Her Loss, of course, is Drake's joint album 21 Savage, released last year. Both albums are up for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys.

"Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro said at the time. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."