Kurupt and Battlecat Come Full Circle With New Album 'Tales From the Hood'

The album highlights long-shelved track "Mystic River" and underscores Kurupt’s love of collaborative, DJ-and-MC-style camaraderie, while Battlecat calls Kurupt an extraordinary blessing who gives voice to his life and struggles through the music.

Snoop Dogg quarterbacked the project by tapping Battlecat as the exclusive producer, with the duo likening their tight two-man chemistry to classic pairings like Gang Starr and Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince.

Kurupt and Battlecat reunite on new 11-track album Tales From the Hood, released via Death Row Records/gamma. and rooted in the early-to-mid '90s West Coast rap sound, with features from Snoop Dogg, BJ the Chicago Kid, D Smoke, Soopafly, Jane Handcock, and more.

"He was the first producer I worked with when I first went solo," Kurupt said of Battlecat, speaking to Complex at the Los Angeles release party for their new album. "He was there to help elevate me and take me to that next level, and he's doing it again right now. He's taking me there with a whole project we've been dying to do for quite some time." Snoop Dogg, who besides being a longtime friend and collaborator of both Kurupt and Battlecat, played quarterback on Tales From the Hood, initiating the collaboration and putting it out via his Death Row imprint. "When Snoop said he wanted to use me exclusively to produce this album, it blew my mind because he could use anyone he wants," Battlecat told Complex, before sharing his thoughts on the album as a whole. "The vibe reminds me of Gang Starr in that it’s a very unique two-man combination. We weren't following that, but that's what it reminds me of. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince — that's another one. You know? Those two duos ain't no joke."

Tales From the Hood features an array of tracks that offer variety throughout, but there's one record in particular that stands out above the rest because of its history: "Mystic River." The collaboration first surfaced nearly 20 years ago, and it's now been given its long-awaited official release — much to the delight of Young Gotti. "I love that record," Kurupt explained. "It's a journey through my mind and a travel through time, and it's just a whole different caliber song that has lasted through time. It feels brand new still to this day." He added: "When [Snoop] Dogg [brought the idea of the album] to the table, it felt good to still have 'Mystic River.' It means something to me because that’s where we started at." Tales From the Hood also marks Kurupt's eighth collaborative project since the release of his 2010 solo effort, Streetlights. In the past 16 years, he's dropped albums with The Hrsmn, Diirty OGz, C-Mob, and, of course, his Dogg Pound running mate Daz Dillinger. He also has a joint album coming out later this year with Rakim and Masta Killa. Speaking on why he loves collaborating so much, Kurupt put it down to the brotherhood. "To be honest with you, the camaraderie is everything to me," he explained. "For this album, it's me and DJ Battlecat. It's about both of us. You know what I'm saying? I'm the rapper, he's the DJ. We're taking it back to the original form of hip-hop."

"There’s gonna be a Kurupt album by itself coming eventually, but not now. We're having fun," he added.

The camaraderie that Kurupt loves so much is very present in the connection he has with Battlecat. The respect they have for each other translates not only into great music but a friendship that seems unbreakable.

Making sure to give his collaborator the flowers he deserves, Battlecat called Kurupt "extraordinary" and "a blessing," adding how much of an impact he's made on his life and artistry. "It's a blessing that I finally have a someone who can be the voice of me through my struggles as a young man coming out of the ghetto." He added: "I never thought I would have someone like him in my hands. It's like magic. In fact, it’s bigger than magic 'cause it's sent from the man up above. He put someone very delicate and powerful around me so I can have a voice in music." Kurupt and Battlecat's Tales From the Hood is out now via Death Row Records/gamma. Stream it here and check out the tracklist below. 1. "Intro" 2. "Sneak Attacc" Featt. Snoop Dogg & Charlie Bereal

3. "Me N Tha Boyz" Feat. Snoop Dogg 4. "Special" Feat. Jane Handcock & Blaqthoven 5. "Mystic River" 6. "Wat U Do to Me" Feat. Snoop Dogg. D Smoke & Charlie Bereal 7. "Love Letter" Feat. JANE HANDCOCK