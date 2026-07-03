Jazzy Jeff

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fresh prince
Pop Culture

Mansion From 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' to Be Rented on Airbnb

The iconic mansion from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is about to be open to rent on Airbnb for a few lucky Los Angeles residents.

Jordan Rose2133 days ago
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff
Style

DJ Jazzy Jeff Will Host Virtual Block Party to Celebrate Release of Limited 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Capsule

It has been 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered. On May 9, the "Fresh Prince/Summertime" limited collection will be released online.

Xavier Hamilton2265 days ago
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff
Music

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Really Out Here Making Full-Blown EDM Songs

This is DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith's first collaboration since 1998.

Khal3245 days ago
Music

Willow Smith Brings Out Her Dad Will Smith to Perform "Summertime" at Roots Picnic

Willow Smith and Will Smith were joined by Jazzy Jeff to perform the "Summertime" anthem at the Roots Picnic.

Eric Diep3695 days ago

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