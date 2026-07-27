Rakim Shares First Single From Joint Album With Kurupt and Masta Killa

Titled "A Different Kind," the new track, which you can listen to below, marks a significant milestone for Rakim in that it’s his first solo, self-produced track in 15 years.

Rakim has released the debut single from The Godbody, his upcoming joint album with Kurupt , and Masta Killa .

As for The Godbody, it's "more than an album," according to a press release. "It’s a landmark moment for hip-hop; but it's also a mission that aligned three of hip-hop's most respected lyricists to deliver a body of work built upon mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry and coastal unity."

The album will be produced entirely by Rakim and Nick Wiz, and will feature guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane, and Killa Sin among others.

Due to be released on September 18, 2026, you can pre-order the album and pick up exclusive merch bundles here.