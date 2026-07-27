GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Rakim Shares First Single From Joint Album With Kurupt and Masta Killa

"A Different Kind" is the first taste from the trio's forthcoming album, 'The Godbody,' due out later this year.

(L-R) Masta Killa, Rakim and Kurupt.
Press/Rakim

Key Takeaways

  • Rakim has dropped "A Different Kind," the debut single from his upcoming joint album with Kurupt and Masta Killa, marking his first solo, self-produced track in 15 years.
  • The album, titled The Godbody, is billed as more than an album, uniting three revered lyricists around mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry, and coastal unity.
  • Produced entirely by Rakim and Nick Wiz, The Godbody will feature guests including Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane, and Killa Sin, and is set for release on September 18, 2026.

Rakim has released the debut single from The Godbody, his upcoming joint album with Kurupt, and Masta Killa.

Titled "A Different Kind," the new track, which you can listen to below, marks a significant milestone for Rakim in that it’s his first solo, self-produced track in 15 years.

As for The Godbody, it's "more than an album," according to a press release. "It’s a landmark moment for hip-hop; but it's also a mission that aligned three of hip-hop's most respected lyricists to deliver a body of work built upon mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry and coastal unity."

The album will be produced entirely by Rakim and Nick Wiz, and will feature guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane, and Killa Sin among others.

Due to be released on September 18, 2026, you can pre-order the album and pick up exclusive merch bundles here.

Related Stories

L-R: RZA, GZA, Rakim and Nas.
Music

RZA Believes 'No Other MC Can Compare' to GZA — Not Even Nas or Rakim

"He spawned me, Meth, Rae, Ghost — these are all from GZA, the enlightener."

Trey Alston419 days ago
(L-R) Rakim and Kendrick Lamar.
Music

Rakim Salutes Kendrick Lamar For "Chains & Whips" Shoutout: 'You Ain't No Joke!'

The rap legend called the shoutout on the Clipse record "the illest" he's heard in a long time.

Trey Alston391 days ago
Kurupt
Music

Kurupt Released From the Hospital Following Health Issues

Tha Dogg Pound rapper was hospitalized for several weeks.

tara mahadevan157 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App