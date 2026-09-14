First Year Released: 1988

Where to Buy It: New Balance

This might be the most controversial ranking and blurb on the list. The 574 was the first New Balance sneaker for a lot of people. And for a while, it may have been the only New Balance sneaker for some people. And that was by design. The shoe had a prominent run in the 2000s thanks to retailers such as Foot Locker that sold them two for $89. It was an affordable shoe that you could wear with anything. But the die-hard collectors of the brand eschewed the 574, not just because it was cheap (price and material wise) but because it was a takedown version of the 576, a running sneaker designed by Steven Smith in 1988. The shoe was expensive, as were most New Balances, and was stripped to make the 574. Smith wasn’t involved in that process. And the 574 sort of became a New Balance that looked like the expensive New Balances but was kind of haphazardly thrown together. I talked to Smith years ago, and he described the 574 as the 576 sans its “expensive parts.” The 576 has had some cool versions over the years. Solebox did a Purple Devil version of it in 2006. Footpatrol did them in all leather. SNS has a few pairs, too. Recently, FY7 did a Tiffany-looking pair. The sneaker is now Made in the UK, and many of its projects are told through a European lens. The 574 has continued to kick on. The brand remastered the shoe in 2018, which was difficult for the brand, as it never had a real blueprint. There’s also been Made in USA 574s, which are more premium and have a better shape. One of the biggest legacies of the 574, though, is a bit of confusion with the brand and consumer. People who only knew New Balance through the 574 wore the brand because it was inexpensive. Most of the brand’s shoes, though, are quite pricey. So when the brand caught steam in the past few years, people were bewildered as to why the sneakers were now over $200, although that was nothing new. —Matt Welty