Pop Culture

2026 Primetime Emmy Awards: Rhea Seehorn Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The 'Better Call Saul' alum and current 'Pluribus' star finally has her Emmy.

Rhea Seehorn poses in a red dress at an event, smiling with her hand on her hip against a blue and gold background.
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Deadline

Finally, Rhea Seehorn can now lay claim to the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series title.

The Pluribus star won at Monday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony (Sept. 14), hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star (and proven Knicks superfan) Mariska Hargitay. Rounding out the category were fellow nominees Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell, and Zendaya.

As fellow Better Call Saul enthusiasts will note, Seehorn isn’t new to the Emmys as a nominee. But, amazingly, this is her first-ever win, and fourth nomination overall.

For a full rundown of this year’s Emmy winners, head here.

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