Hyrox Co-Founder Apologizes for Letting Beijing Race Continue After Competitor Soiled Herself

Hyrox’s co-founder Moritz Fürste has apologized for letting an event in Beijing continue even though one of the competitors visibly soiled herself.

Competitor Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia competed in the women’s pro event at the Hyrox Beijing event on Saturday (Sept. 12), but videos and photos of the event showed that she was covered in what appeared to be watery feces. Despite this, she continued to participate in the event and officials did not stop her from doing so. As a result, the Beijing competition received widespread media attention, with fellow competitors and others criticizing the company.

“I need to address all of you directly concerning the recent events in China,” wrote Fürste in a statement shared on Instagram, which can be seen below. “I apologise to all that were directly or indirectly affected, as well as to everyone who felt like we did not handle the situation like we should have. Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race. In the end it is my job to foresee these potential incidents—and I did not.”

As a result of the situation, Fürste indicated that Hyrox would be implementing new rules immediately. “As of this moment, there are new rules and procedures in place to prevent situations like this from happening again,” he continued. “We learn and try to get better everyday.”