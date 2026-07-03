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Snoop Dogg Responds to Daz Dillinger Beef: 'You Didn't Handle Your Business'
As Daz Dillinger continues to accuse him of unpaid royalties and questionable business dealings tied to Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg says his books are in order and challenges anyone with concerns to pursue legal action.
Daz Dillinger Files Lawsuit Against 2Pac's Record Label Over Unpaid Royalties
The rapper and producer has alleged that Amaru Entertainment, which was founded by Pac's late mother, owes him royalties.
Kurupt Reportedly Hospitalized, Condition Has Improved
The Dogg Pound member has spent several weeks in the hospital to treat an undisclosed condition.
Daz Dillinger Asks Fans to Send Kurupt 'Get Well' Messages: 'Life Is Serious'
The rapper encouraged fans to send his "big brother" messages of love and recovery.
Daz Dillinger Calls Snoop Dogg a 'Little B*tch,' Accuses Him of Theft, Threatens Legal Action
Daz Dillinger Calls Snoop Dogg a 'Little B*tch,' Accuses Him of Theft, Threatens Legal Action
Daz Dillinger Explains Why Snoop Dogg 'Kicked' Him Off Death Row Records
The rapper and producer said he won't be returning to the legendary label after refusing to sign his publishing over.
Ray J Reflects on His Affiliation With Piru Bloods, Discusses Family Ties With Snoop Dogg
The singer spoke about their family ties to Mississippi and his current work with LA gangs.
Daz Dillinger Questions Dr. Dre Over Unpaid 'The Chronic' Royalties: 'Gone Rob Us Like Death Row?'
Dillinger made it clear he wants a percentage of the royalties on the album.
Daz Dillinger Slams Suge Knight's Claims That Dr. Dre Didn't Produce 'Doggystyle'
Daz is calling out Suge Knight for claiming Dillinger, not Dr. Dre, was the true producer behind Snoop Dogg's 1993 debut album 'Doggystyle.'
Daz Dillinger Says He ‘Strong-Armed’ Suge Knight Over $2.5 Million Check While on Shrooms
Daz vividly recalled the alleged incident during a recent podcast interview, revealing he was on shrooms at the time of the fruitful Death Row office visit.
Daz Dillinger Says He's Retiring From Rap: 'It's No Fun No More'
In a post shared on his Instagram, Tha Dogg Pound rapper and producer Daz Dillinger announced his retirement from rap because "it's no fun no more."
Daz Dillinger Speaks on Snoop Dogg's Claim That 2Pac's "Got My Mind Made Up" Was Intended for Nas
Daz Dillinger has responded to Snoop Dogg's recent claim that 2Pac's 1996 track "Got My Mind Made Up" was originally produced with Nas in mind.
Daz Dillinger Suggests Snoop Dogg and Eminem Feud Stems From Past Issue Over Feature Request
During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, Daz Dillinger told what could be considered an origin story for the feud between Snoop Dogg and Eminem.
Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, and Others Mourn the Death of Bad Azz
The rapper was 43.
Daz Dillinger Facing 13 Felony Charges Following Arrest
The Long Beach rapper was arrested this week at his Georgia home for Marijuana possession.
Snoop Dogg Shares Photoshopped Image Of Kanye West As a White Dude
Snoop shared a photo of West looking a bit pale.
Wale and Tha Dogg Pound Relax and Chill in LA for Their "Gangsta Boogie" Video
Wale and Tha Dogg Pound relax around LA in their new video for "Gangsta Boogie."