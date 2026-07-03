Daz-Dillinger

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Daz Dillinger wears a Los Angeles cap and checkered shirt, Snoop Dogg in a New York Yankees jacket with sunglasses.
Music

Snoop Dogg Responds to Daz Dillinger Beef: 'You Didn't Handle Your Business'

As Daz Dillinger continues to accuse him of unpaid royalties and questionable business dealings tied to Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg says his books are in order and challenges anyone with concerns to pursue legal action.

Mark Elibert49 days ago
Daz Dillinger, in a black suit and hat, poses at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala, 2026, with a blue Warner Records backdrop.
Music

Daz Dillinger Files Lawsuit Against 2Pac's Record Label Over Unpaid Royalties

The rapper and producer has alleged that Amaru Entertainment, which was founded by Pac's late mother, owes him royalties.

Joe Price67 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kurupt performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kurupt Reportedly Hospitalized, Condition Has Improved

The Dogg Pound member has spent several weeks in the hospital to treat an undisclosed condition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago
Two performers on stage, wearing black jackets and sunglasses, with one holding a microphone, under colorful stage lights.
Music

Daz Dillinger Asks Fans to Send Kurupt 'Get Well' Messages: 'Life Is Serious'

The rapper encouraged fans to send his "big brother" messages of love and recovery.

Alex Ocho186 days ago
Daz Dillinger wearing a black hat and chain, the other, Snoop Dogg, wearing a cap and chain, holding a cigarette.
Music

Daz Dillinger Calls Snoop Dogg a 'Little B*tch,' Accuses Him of Theft, Threatens Legal Action

Daz Dillinger Calls Snoop Dogg a 'Little B*tch,' Accuses Him of Theft, Threatens Legal Action

Mark Elibert226 days ago
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(L-R) Daz Dillinger and Snoop Dogg.
Music

Daz Dillinger Explains Why Snoop Dogg 'Kicked' Him Off Death Row Records

The rapper and producer said he won't be returning to the legendary label after refusing to sign his publishing over.

Jaelani Turner-Williams239 days ago
A man sits wearing a black bucket hat, dark sunglasses, and a white shirt with a dark jacket draped over his shoulders
Music

Ray J Reflects on His Affiliation With Piru Bloods, Discusses Family Ties With Snoop Dogg

The singer spoke about their family ties to Mississippi and his current work with LA gangs.

Joe Price772 days ago
Music

Daz Dillinger Questions Dr. Dre Over Unpaid 'The Chronic' Royalties: 'Gone Rob Us Like Death Row?'

Dillinger made it clear he wants a percentage of the royalties on the album.

Mark Elibert941 days ago
Daz Dillinger performs during the V101.1 Holiday Jam at Golden 1 Center in 2021
Music

Daz Dillinger Slams Suge Knight's Claims That Dr. Dre Didn't Produce 'Doggystyle'

Daz is calling out Suge Knight for claiming Dillinger, not Dr. Dre, was the true producer behind Snoop Dogg's 1993 debut album 'Doggystyle.'

Brad Callas1173 days ago
Daz and Suge are seen in a side by side photo edit
Music

Daz Dillinger Says He ‘Strong-Armed’ Suge Knight Over $2.5 Million Check While on Shrooms

Daz vividly recalled the alleged incident during a recent podcast interview, revealing he was on shrooms at the time of the fruitful Death Row office visit.

Trace William Cowen1200 days ago
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Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound performs.
Music

Daz Dillinger Says He's Retiring From Rap: 'It's No Fun No More'

In a post shared on his Instagram, Tha Dogg Pound rapper and producer Daz Dillinger announced his retirement from rap because "it's no fun no more."

Joe Price1479 days ago
Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound performs onstage
Music

Daz Dillinger Speaks on Snoop Dogg's Claim That 2Pac's "Got My Mind Made Up" Was Intended for Nas

Daz Dillinger has responded to Snoop Dogg's recent claim that 2Pac's 1996 track "Got My Mind Made Up" was originally produced with Nas in mind.

Joe Price1550 days ago
daz dillinger
Music

Daz Dillinger Suggests Snoop Dogg and Eminem Feud Stems From Past Issue Over Feature Request

During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, Daz Dillinger told what could be considered an origin story for the feud between Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

Jordan Rose2017 days ago
Daz Dillinger
Music

Daz Dillinger Facing 13 Felony Charges Following Arrest

The Long Beach rapper was arrested this week at his Georgia home for Marijuana possession.

Joe Price2851 days ago
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This is a picture of Snoop Dogg.
Music

Snoop Dogg Shares Photoshopped Image Of Kanye West As a White Dude

Snoop shared a photo of West looking a bit pale.

Sajae Elder2997 days ago
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Music

Wale and Tha Dogg Pound Relax and Chill in LA for Their "Gangsta Boogie" Video

Wale and Tha Dogg Pound relax around LA in their new video for "Gangsta Boogie."

Eric Diep3619 days ago

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