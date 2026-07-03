Gang Starr

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Diane Martel, Pioneering Music Video Director for Mariah Carey, Method Man and More, Dead at 63

Martel’s work spanned genres and generations, directing videos for some of the biggest names.

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DJ Premier Shares Previously Unreleased Gang Starr Song "Glowing Mic"

After releasing Gang Starr's final studio album, 'One of the Best Yet,' last year, DJ Premier has shared a new song featuring a previously-unreleased Guru verse

Joe Price2044 days ago
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Gang Starr Drops First Album in 16 Years, 'One of the Best Yet'

Featuring posthumous vocals from the late Guru.

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The best new music this week includes songs from Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Blueface, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Smino, Noname, and more.

Brad Callas2464 days ago
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Best New Music This Week: DaBaby, Danny Brown, Gang Starr, J. Cole, and More

The best new music this week included songs from DaBaby, Danny Brown, Gang Starr, Future, Mick Jenkins, Jacquees, Young Thug, Gunna, and more

Brad Callas2492 days ago
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J. Cole Says Gang Starr Guest Verse 'Is the Last Feature You’ll Hear From Me' for Current Run

Cole seemingly signaled Friday that the Gang Starr track would be the final guest verse of this era.

Trace William Cowen2492 days ago
This is a photo of Gang Starr.
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Gang Starr Shares "Family and Loyalty" With J. Cole

Earlier this week, DJ Premier teased that a new Gang Starr album is on the way.

Eric Diep2493 days ago
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This 6-Hour Tribute Mix to Legendary Producer DJ Premier Is a Must-Listen

The Take It Personal podcast shares a two-part, 380-minute tribute to the hip-hop legend.

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Jay Z Drops His "Brick Phone" Tidal Playlist f/ Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and More

Jay Z curated some joints from hip-hop's golden era for a 35-track playlist on Tidal.

Eric Diep3577 days ago
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DJ Premier Wants to Make a Gang Starr Biopic

Preemo wants to capture what really went down with Guru.

Eric Diep3975 days ago
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The 25 Best Brooklyn Rap Songs

From Big Daddy Kane to Jay-Z to Biggie, these are the best rap songs about Brooklyn.

OrNah4875 days ago

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