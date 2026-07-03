Fresh Prince

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(L-R) Meek Mill and Will Smith.
Music

Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.

Joe Price14 days ago
Will Smith.
Music

Will Smith Asks Judge to Toss Tour Violinist's 'Farce' Sexual Harassment Suit

The Academy Award winner has denied sexually harassing tour musician Brian King Joseph.

Jaelani Turner-Williams139 days ago
Will Smith in colorful clothing and red cap, posing with spray paint cans in front of graffiti reading "FRESH!" on a white wall.
Pop Culture

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' House Reportedly Set to Go on Sale for Nearly $30 Million

And no, the home is not actually located in the Bel-Air area.

Trace William Cowen185 days ago
Janet Hubert speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Janet Hubert Joins Final Season of ‘Bel-Air’ in Full-Circle Moment

Hubert played the original Aunt Viv on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Alex Gonzalez262 days ago
Will Smith in the video for "Pretty Girls."
Music

Will Smith Gushes Over All the “Pretty Girls” on Playful New Song

The single arrives on the heels of his first album in 20 years, 'Based on a True Story.'

tara mahadevan399 days ago
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Tatyana Ali circa 1994 with long black hair and a white top smiles at the camera. Another person is visible in a car in the background.
Pop Culture

Tatyana Ali on Why Her Mom’s Minivan Made a Cameo in a 1994 Club Photo: ‘No After-Parties for Me'

The 'Fresh Prince' star shared a funny memory behind a candid photo outside of the club.

Alex Ocho422 days ago
Will Smith in a red and white jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, posed casually. Text reads "WS Based on a True Story Season 1: R.I.T.W."
Music

Will Smith Addresses It All on First Album in 20 Years: Oscars, Grammys, Jada, and More

The album arrives nearly 20 years to the day since 'Lost and Found,' Will's most recent full-length.

Trace William Cowen476 days ago
Will Smith is seen at a street name change from 59th street to Will Smith Way on March 26, 2025 in Philadelphia.
Music

Will Smith Shares Background of 'Fresh Prince' Nickname: 'Thank You for That, Mrs. Brown'

The actor-rapper gave credit for the nickname to his former teacher, Mrs. Brenda Brown.

Jaelani Turner-Williams477 days ago
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff smile and pose together. Will Smith wears a headset and a white shirt, while DJ Jazzy Jeff wears a cap and a red shirt
Pop Culture

Grandmaster Caz Surprises Will Smith During Interview: ‘My Entire Style is Based on Grandmaster Caz’

The hip-hop pioneer made a surprise appearance on 'Sway In The Morning' while Smith was promoting 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.'

Brad Callas767 days ago
drake performing live and dancing
Music

Watch Drake Bust Out the 'Fresh Prince' Carlton Dance on Tour

Drake and J. Cole have been on the road together for the latest leg of the It's All a Blur tour.

Trace William Cowen878 days ago
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Music

Watch Will Smith Admit to Rakim That He Stole the God MC's Style on “Summertime”

People have speculated for years that Rakim ghostwrote the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff's 1991 hit.

Brad Callas947 days ago
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Throwback Video of Her and 2Pac Lip Syncing to Will Smith’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand”

"I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together," wrote Pinkett Smith.

Alex Ocho1030 days ago
Will Smith attends premiere of 'Focus' in 2015
Music

Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to 'Bad Boys 4' Shoot

The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance Sunday night, one which Will Smith had to drop out of at the last minute.

Brad Callas1256 days ago
Alfonso Ribeiro in an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' May 2022
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Has a Very Direct Response to People Asking Him to Do Carlton Dance

On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he doesn’t appreciate it when fans ask him to recreate his iconic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air​​​​​​​' dance.

Joe Price1527 days ago
A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith
Life

A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith

A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith

Complex1954 days ago
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