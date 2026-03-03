Kurupt Released From the Hospital Following Health Issues

“Home is where the [heart] is,” she wrote. “Life is not about the rough roads…it’s about the resilience.”

TMZ reports that the 53-year-old was released a couple of weeks ago after being hospitalized for several weeks. His wife and manager, Lisa “LeeLee” Brown, celebrated his return on Instagram.

Back in January, Daz Dillinger asked fans to pray for Kurupt.

“GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE,” Dillinger wrote. “Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him.”

It’s still unknown what illness Kurupt was suffering from. The same day that Daz sent his well wishes to his Tha Dogg Pound partner, reports surfaced that Kurupt’s condition had improved.

Kurupt has dealt with alcohol-related health issues in the past. In 2019, he was hospitalized after an alcohol relapse. At the time, he and his ex-wife, Jovan Brown, were embroiled in a contentious divorce — she alleged that Kurupt abandoned her following her cancer diagnosis.

In 2021, Kurupt revealed that he felt motivated to stop drinking after experiencing "two back-to-back seizures."