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‘Joe Budden Podcast’ Hosts Make Predictions on YG and The Game ‘VERZUZ’ Event
'The Joe Budden Podcast' weighs in on the upcoming showdown between two of Compton's finest.
YG and The Game Set for West Coast 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know
'VERZUZ' returns with YG and The Game on Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. PDT on Apple Music. Here’s what you need to know.
The Game Says 'Pop Out' No-Show Was 'on Purpose' to Avoid 'Confrontation'
The Compton rapper said he was concerned someone he's not on good terms with would get "out of pocket" at the event.
Warren G Wishes He Got His Credit for West Coast Rap, Says He 'Really Had Input’
The rapper believes people would understand that he was "really involved."
Warren G Misses Hanging Out With Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg: ‘Just Call Me to Be Around'
His comments came during a discussion about the Super Bowl and how nobody would take his call when he was trying to get his son backstage.
2Pac's 'The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory' – How To Buy L.A. King’s Edition Vinyl
The West Coast rapper's first posthumous album is now available in a special reissue, limited to only 3,000 copies.
Kendrick Lamar Explains Why He Followed Up 'Mr. Morale' With 'GNX'
The Compton rapper had a desire to bring things back to "basics" after releasing his most intimate album.
Snoop Dogg Admits He Enjoys Eazy-E's Diss Track Aimed at Him
Snoop admits he plays the song around the same time every day on his radio station Cadillacc Music.
Mustard Calls Out Boi-1da Over 'West Coast Rap Is Ass' Claim, Shares Alleged DM Praising 'Not Like Us' Beat
The Toronto producer allegedly called the "Not Like Us" beat "hard AF."
Bay Area Rapper Saafir the Saucee Nomad Dies at 54, Xzibit Confirms
Xzibit, the Bay Area rapper's former groupmate, confirmed he died on Tuesday morning.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Reveal December Release Date for 'Missionary' in Hilarious Trailer Featuring Missionaries
The legendary West Coast duo dropped a teaser to accompany the album's long-awaited announcement.
Snoop Dogg Says Paul McCartney Told Him Not to Put Out Blunt Upon Meeting: 'He Knows Who I Am'
Snoop Dogg was willing to put the blunt down for the one and only Sir Paul McCartney.
E-40 Thanks Kendrick Lamar for Letting Him Narrate 'Pop Out' Show: 'One of the Biggest Nights in Hip-Hop History'
The Bay Area legend shared a tribute to Kendrick on Instagram, saying he felt "honored" to be considered for such a historic moment.
Dr. Dre on Snoop Dogg’s Many Side Projects: ‘I Personally Think He Does Too Much Sh*t'
“Hell yeah I tell him that. I’m always in my big brother mode," said Dre.
Saweetie Responds to Criticism of Her ‘Richtivities’ Song: ‘I Loved Listening to Music That Made Me Hustle Harder’
People online criticized the rapper for releasing the lavish track during tough economic times.
YG's 4Hunnid Enters Wellness Space With 'Cherry Bomb' All Natural Supplement for Men
The male enhancement supplement brand is the rapper's latest entrepreneurial effort under 4Hunnid.
Ice Cube on Initial Hesitancy to Doing 'Next Friday': 'I Always Thought We Did a Great Movie, Don't Touch It'
Cube said that he was ultimately happy that he worked on the two follow-ups to the original as it led to him meeting Mike Epps, Katt Williams, and Terry Crews.
YG Hosts Holiday Santa Monica Toy Drive for Foster Children and Autistic Children
YG held the Christmas toy drive through his nonprofit 4Hunnid Ways Foundation.