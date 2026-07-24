West Coast Rap

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Split image of The Game, YG and Joe Budden.
Music

‘Joe Budden Podcast’ Hosts Make Predictions on YG and The Game ‘VERZUZ’ Event

'The Joe Budden Podcast' weighs in on the upcoming showdown between two of Compton's finest.

Jose Martinez2 days ago
(L-R) YG and The Game.
Music

YG and The Game Set for West Coast 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

'VERZUZ' returns with YG and The Game on Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. PDT on Apple Music. Here’s what you need to know.

Will Lavin2 days ago
(L-R) The Game and Kendrick Lamar.
Music

The Game Says 'Pop Out' No-Show Was 'on Purpose' to Avoid 'Confrontation'

The Compton rapper said he was concerned someone he's not on good terms with would get "out of pocket" at the event.

Jaelani Turner-Williams217 days ago
Warren G.
Music

Warren G Wishes He Got His Credit for West Coast Rap, Says He 'Really Had Input’

The rapper believes people would understand that he was "really involved."

Jaelani Turner-Williams406 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of Super Bowl LVI | Warren G. attends Uptown Honors Hollywood at Sunset Room
Music

Warren G Misses Hanging Out With Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg: ‘Just Call Me to Be Around'

His comments came during a discussion about the Super Bowl and how nobody would take his call when he was trying to get his son backstage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams448 days ago
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2Pac's The Don Killuminati LA Kings Edition Vinyl
Music

2Pac's 'The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory' – How To Buy L.A. King’s Edition Vinyl

The West Coast rapper's first posthumous album is now available in a special reissue, limited to only 3,000 copies.

Complex Staff459 days ago
Kendrick Lamar speaks during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show press conference.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Explains Why He Followed Up 'Mr. Morale' With 'GNX'

The Compton rapper had a desire to bring things back to "basics" after releasing his most intimate album.

Joe Price534 days ago
Split image of Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E.
Music

Snoop Dogg Admits He Enjoys Eazy-E's Diss Track Aimed at Him

Snoop admits he plays the song around the same time every day on his radio station Cadillacc Music.

Jose Martinez584 days ago
Split image of Mustard and Boi-1da.
Music

Mustard Calls Out Boi-1da Over 'West Coast Rap Is Ass' Claim, Shares Alleged DM Praising 'Not Like Us' Beat

The Toronto producer allegedly called the "Not Like Us" beat "hard AF."

Jose Martinez593 days ago
Rapper Saafir poses for photos backstage at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in September 1994.
Music

Bay Area Rapper Saafir the Saucee Nomad Dies at 54, Xzibit Confirms

Xzibit, the Bay Area rapper's former groupmate, confirmed he died on Tuesday morning.

Alex Ocho613 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Reveal December Release Date for 'Missionary' in Hilarious Trailer Featuring Missionaries

The legendary West Coast duo dropped a teaser to accompany the album's long-awaited announcement.

Jaelani Turner-Williams633 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Paul McCartney attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France.
Music

Snoop Dogg Says Paul McCartney Told Him Not to Put Out Blunt Upon Meeting: 'He Knows Who I Am'

Snoop Dogg was willing to put the blunt down for the one and only Sir Paul McCartney.

Jaelani Turner-Williams705 days ago
E-40 stands in front of a red curtain, wearing a patterned bomber jacket, large silver chain, black beret, and sunglasses
Music

E-40 Thanks Kendrick Lamar for Letting Him Narrate 'Pop Out' Show: 'One of the Biggest Nights in Hip-Hop History'

The Bay Area legend shared a tribute to Kendrick on Instagram, saying he felt "honored" to be considered for such a historic moment.

Brad Callas764 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performing on stage
Music

Dr. Dre on Snoop Dogg’s Many Side Projects: ‘I Personally Think He Does Too Much Sh*t'

“Hell yeah I tell him that. I’m always in my big brother mode," said Dre.

Alex Ocho859 days ago
Music

Saweetie Responds to Criticism of Her ‘Richtivities’ Song: ‘I Loved Listening to Music That Made Me Hustle Harder’

People online criticized the rapper for releasing the lavish track during tough economic times.

Jaelani Turner-Williams882 days ago
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YG's 4Hunnid Enters Wellness Space With 'Cherry Bomb' All Natural Supplement for Men

The male enhancement supplement brand is the rapper's latest entrepreneurial effort under 4Hunnid.

Jaelani Turner-Williams891 days ago
Pop Culture

Ice Cube on Initial Hesitancy to Doing 'Next Friday': 'I Always Thought We Did a Great Movie, Don't Touch It'

Cube said that he was ultimately happy that he worked on the two follow-ups to the original as it led to him meeting Mike Epps, Katt Williams, and Terry Crews.

Jaelani Turner-Williams919 days ago
Music

YG Hosts Holiday Santa Monica Toy Drive for Foster Children and Autistic Children

YG held the Christmas toy drive through his nonprofit 4Hunnid Ways Foundation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams943 days ago

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