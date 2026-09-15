French Montana’s Friend Seemingly Lets It Slip That He’s Expecting a Child With Sheikha Mahra

French Montana’s friend seemingly let it slip during a livestream that he is expecting a child with his fiancée Sheikha Mahr. On Monday (Sept. 14), the rapper was in attendance for a New York Fashion Week event on while sitting between streamer N3on and an unidentified friend of his.

“I’m so happy for you,” said the friend. “For real? Why?” Montana answered. “Because of the baby,” the woman answered. Montana appeared to make a hushing gesture with his finger, leading his friend to say, “Nobody hears me.” The rapper then pointed to the lapel microphone clipped to the collar of his jacket. The woman covered her mouth, seeming to fully realize the situation. Rumors of a relationship between French Montana, now 41, and 32-year-old Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum first began in October 2024.

“It was one of my homeboys, he plugged me with her in Dubai,” he said during an episode of the Joe and Jada podcast uploaded in January. “I just happened to be in Dubai, I remember I had seen she put up that post where she divorced somebody. And I’m like, ‘I like her.’ ‘Cause it takes a lot of guts to throw that up. So when she threw that up, I’m like, ‘I like her.’”

According to TMZ, the two became engaged in June 2025 during Paris Fashion Week.