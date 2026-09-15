Music

French Montana’s Friend Seemingly Lets It Slip That He’s Expecting a Child With Sheikha Mahra

A hot mic moment between the rapper and a friend may have accidentally revealed that he's expecting a child with Dubai princess fiancée.

Split image. Left: French Montana in a black hoodie with angel designs. Right: Sheikha Mahra in a beige puffer jacket, both attending an event.
Both images via Johnny Nunez/WireImage

French Montana’s friend seemingly let it slip during a livestream that he is expecting a child with his fiancée Sheikha Mahr.

On Monday (Sept. 14), the rapper was in attendance for a New York Fashion Week event on while sitting between streamer N3on and an unidentified friend of his.

“I’m so happy for you,” said the friend.

“For real? Why?” Montana answered.

“Because of the baby,” the woman answered.

Montana appeared to make a hushing gesture with his finger, leading his friend to say, “Nobody hears me.” The rapper then pointed to the lapel microphone clipped to the collar of his jacket. The woman covered her mouth, seeming to fully realize the situation.

Rumors of a relationship between French Montana, now 41, and 32-year-old Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum first began in October 2024.

“It was one of my homeboys, he plugged me with her in Dubai,” he said during an episode of the Joe and Jada podcast uploaded in January. “I just happened to be in Dubai, I remember I had seen she put up that post where she divorced somebody. And I’m like, ‘I like her.’ ‘Cause it takes a lot of guts to throw that up. So when she threw that up, I’m like, ‘I like her.’”

According to TMZ, the two became engaged in June 2025 during Paris Fashion Week.

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 3: Rapper French Montana (center) before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs near Madison Square Garden on June 3, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 when they also played the Spurs, seeking the franchise's first championship since 1973.
Music

French Montana Offers to Help Taxi Driver Caught in the Middle of Knicks Celebration (UPDATE)

New York Knicks fans danced atop the cab, preventing the driver from picking up any fares.

Jaelani Turner-Williams89 days ago
Joe Jonas on stage with a microphone stand, wearing sunglasses and a gray suit. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and other performers are seen in the background.
Music

Joe Jonas Misreads Fan’s Sign, Mistakenly Tells Her Husband She’s Pregnant

The singer misinterpreted a fan's sign on the final night of the Jonas Brothers' Burning Up Tour All Over Again residency at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: French Montana and Sheikha Mahra attend French Montana Celebrates his 41st Birthday at Moroccan hotspot Ayah with Fiancé Sheikha Mahra on November 09, 2025 in New York City.
Music

French Montana Says Engagement Ring for His Princess Fiancée Had To Be ‘Unique’

The rapper got engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra last August.

Jaelani Turner-Williams211 days ago

Trending

1
MusicChris Brown Thanks Rep. Jasmine Crockett for Honoring Him: ‘I Apologize for Any Backlash’
2
MusicTravis Scott Teases His Involvement on 'GTA 6' Soundtrack
3
Pop CultureBobbi Althoff Spoofs Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Just Sports’ Novig Ad
4
MusicFinneas, Others Drop Out of Ed Sheeran Tour After Macklemore Was Removed for 'Free Palestine' Speech
5
Pop CultureTerry Crews Once Again Recalls Cheating on Wife at Massage Parlor: ‘That Was a One Time Incident'
6
MusicDrake Shares More Details About 'FOMO,' His 'Not So Short Film'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App