2026 Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Hacks' Star Jean Smart Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards boasted a slew of previous winners, including Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Jean Smart (Hacks). But, alas, only one can go down in the annals of Emmys history as the 2026 winner.

Smart, as seen in Monday night’s Mariska Hargitay-hosted ceremony, came out on top for her performance in the HBO gem Hacks, which earlier this year said goodbye to Deborah Vance and company for good with its final season. Smart joins a 2026 winners class that also includes Kate O'Flynn of Widow’s Bay.