Charleston White Addresses Battery Charge, Denies Assaulting Girlfriend: ‘Not Guilty!’

Charleston White is clearing the air following his recent arrest in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge.

In a video shared on social media, the 49-year-old comedian denied accusations that he ever got physically violent with his girlfriend, and suggested that she should have been arrested, too. “According to the law, we both should have went,” he explained, as seen in the video below. “I did not put my hands on a woman. I took back $60,000 of Christian Louis Vuitton purse, red bottom purse, some new brown red bottom heels with the matching little pouch to go with it… It was about fifty to sixty thousand dollars worth of purses I took back from the bitch.”

He alleged that after he took away some of the items, which he presumably purchased for her, she got “mad” and came home in a “jealous rage.”

“I got at least six witnesses,” he continued. “She have none. I'm the n***a, so I had to go to jail. So, that's how it is. But say thanks to Broward Broward County Sheriff's Office. Treated me with love. Shout out to the arresting officers in Hollywood that made sure I didn't get fucked over, I love y'all for that, my n***a. They kept it a misdemeanor; I ain't lost yet in the criminal justice system, and I don't plan on losing now. Not guilty! ‘Cause even if I done it, I’d tell on me.”