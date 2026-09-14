Charleston White Addresses Battery Charge, Denies Assaulting Girlfriend: ‘Not Guilty!’

Key Takeaways
- Charleston White denied assaulting his girlfriend, claiming their dispute began after he reclaimed $50,000 to $60,000 worth of luxury purses and shoes.
- White said he had six witnesses and argued that both he and his girlfriend should have been arrested, while declaring himself “not guilty.”
- Hollywood police booked the 49-year-old comedian into Broward County Jail on a misdemeanor touch-or-strike battery charge, which remains pending trial.
Charleston White is clearing the air following his recent arrest in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge.
In a video shared on social media, the 49-year-old comedian denied accusations that he ever got physically violent with his girlfriend, and suggested that she should have been arrested, too. “According to the law, we both should have went,” he explained, as seen in the video below. “I did not put my hands on a woman. I took back $60,000 of Christian Louis Vuitton purse, red bottom purse, some new brown red bottom heels with the matching little pouch to go with it… It was about fifty to sixty thousand dollars worth of purses I took back from the bitch.”
He alleged that after he took away some of the items, which he presumably purchased for her, she got “mad” and came home in a “jealous rage.”
“I got at least six witnesses,” he continued. “She have none. I'm the n***a, so I had to go to jail. So, that's how it is. But say thanks to Broward Broward County Sheriff's Office. Treated me with love. Shout out to the arresting officers in Hollywood that made sure I didn't get fucked over, I love y'all for that, my n***a. They kept it a misdemeanor; I ain't lost yet in the criminal justice system, and I don't plan on losing now. Not guilty! ‘Cause even if I done it, I’d tell on me.”
White was taken into custody by the Hollywood Police Department on Saturday (Sept. 12) and booked into the Broward County Jail. Records reviewed by Complex revealed that he was arrested on one count of touch or strike/battery, and the charge is currently pending trial. His bond was shown in jail records as $0.
The comedian has had several other run-ins with the law, most recently being arrested in the Fort Worth area of Texas on two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in February 2025. The charges for that were ultimately dropped, he claimed. Before that, he was arrested in October 2024 in Texas on one animal cruelty count and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly pepper-sprayed a cat, which he denied.